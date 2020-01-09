Broadcom Prepares for Wi-Fi 6E With a Series of New Chipsets

Broadcom announced a series of chipsets for the new Wi-Fi 6E extension of 802.11ax that introduces Wi-Fi for the 6GHz band, and claims it is the industry's most comprehensive Wi-Fi 6E portfolio.
Broadcom announced four chipsets for residential applications and four for the enterprise. The most powerful chips have support for 4x4 dual-band Wi-Fi with 160MHz channel support. There are also two 3x3 tri-band SKUs with 80MHz channels and a 2x2 SKU with Arm processor. The 6GHz band allows for a maximum of 1.2GHz channel bandwidth, which could be through seven 160MHz channels.
Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager of the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom, said this about the chipsets in a statement:
"As momentum accelerates around availability of 6 GHz, Broadcom is excited to be on the forefront of Wi-Fi technology paving the way for ecosystem adoption of Wi-Fi 6E. With the industry's broadest portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E silicon, we will enable our customers to build a variety of products that unlock the tremendous potential of 6 GHz spectrum. This announcement demonstrates Broadcom’s continued leadership and unwavering commitment in driving the next Wi-Fi evolution for enterprise and residential WLAN as well as mobile devices."
Broadcom said it has already started sampling the chips. Wi-Fi 6E on 6GHz was announced last week and allows for 1.4Gbps at 7m with low latency.