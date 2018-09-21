CCleaner Updates Itself Without Notifying Users
Credit: CCleaner
After several controversies earlier this year, Avast-owned CCleaner has brought yet another upon itself. This time the controversy is about the CCleaner software auto-updating without notifying users and even updating in spite of users disabling the auto-updating feature.
According to multiple user reports, CCleaner auto-updated to the latest 5.46 version, even though they had auto-updates disabled. Furthermore, the users weren’t notified that the software would update itself prior.
The main changes in 5.46 seem to revolve around Piriform renaming its monitoring features. For instance, it renamed the "Monitoring" feature to "Smart cleaning," the "Browser monitoring" one to "Enable automatic browser cleaning" and so on. The reporting of anonymous data usage has been separated into another different feature (it was previously controlled by the "Active monitoring" checkbox).
Piriform has also argued that this forced update was required in order to better comply with GDPR requirements. A previous GDPR-ready version was released this spring, but the company said that more changes were needed to fully comply. Piriform believes that this was a "critical" privacy-focused update for users, and this is why it updated everyone to the latest version.
Reading between the lines, it sounds like Piriform was worried that it may be legally liable under GDPR unless all users used this more GDPR-compliant version.
Past CCleaner Controversies
This isn’t the first time CCleaner has updated itself without users’ permission, frustrating many users in the process. Some of the reports date back to 2012, while the most recent ones are from earlier this spring. The now Avast-subsidiary and maker of CCleaner, Pirifom, has promised to give users more control and transparency over automatic updates in the future, but so far its track record on following these promises hasn’t been that good.
Just last month, Piriform had to retract a CCleaner update after many users were outraged with the app’s expansion of data monitoring and user tracking features. Piriform had to revert all installs of CCleaner 5.45 back to 5.44.
Last year, CCleaner was also affected by a hack that compromised Piriform’s update servers. The attackers were able to insert a backdoor in the latest version of CCleaner. Despite Piriform having been recently acquired by antivirus maker Avast, it took another antivirus company to discover the backdoor and alert both Avast and the public about the issue.
Some users also haven’t been too happy with Avast’s general handling of Piriform’s handling, as the company has been attempting to better monetize the applications with more ads.
Keeping CCleaner Updates In Check
CCleaner continues to gather downloads from users, recently reaching over 2.5 billion downloads since it was first created (note: it doesn't necessarily mean 2.5 billion users). For now, CCleaner continues to remain a popular Windows application, despite Microsoft recently issuing a warning against similar products that promise to clean up Windows.
Even though CCleaner is able to ignore user's preferences for auto-updates, there is still a way to stop all updates, if that's what you want. You can delete the CCUpdate.exe file from C:\Program Files\CCleaner\CCupdate.exe, as well as the CCleaner Update scheduled task. If you want to update to a new version later on, you can do so by installing it manually from the website, the old fashioned way.
That's a bit harsh. But, I can't disagree that they've been rather shady with how they are handling security and not being up-front with their intentions of the software already installed. So while not malware, it's definitely become adware for sure.
Personally, if I'm going to use CCleaner, it's to install with customization, run the program to do the job, then shortly thereafter I uninstall it. Essentially, I just use it as a one-off temporary utility if needed.
Then we have a problem!
Seems easy enough to have a C&C routine built right into the main app.
Shame on Piriform for not understanding that No means No. Having a way to force an update opens a doorway for hackers to force one too once they analyze how this was done.
This makes me wonder what else they are secretly doing...
And who else is doing crap like this...
(not defending cc here)
Win10Pro, If that helps.
Makin a mountain out of a few grains of sand. Not even a mole hill. It's CCleaner. You either use it or you don't. If you don't, there's nothing to upgrade, it's not malware that's suddenly going to install and make you use it unawares. If you do use it, you have given Avast permission to be installed. Nice little 'I Agree' button. It's CCleaner. It's not going to ask you to verify every single thing it does. Can I have permission to look at your files. Can I have permission to open this browser history. Can I have permission to decide if this is junk or not. WTH. You agreed to let it do its thing. If that means it auto updates to be in better compliance with the rules, so what. If it auto updates to something that worked better, did a better job, protected you better, saved your ash then you'd not say a thing but thanks. You said 'I Agree', you are trusting piriform to do the right thing. In this case, it's doing the right thing for itself, not necessarily for you. Get over it.
To a large extent I agree with @ANGHELLIC--if you're using this and are aware of what it did a couple years ago, and of this episode, then if you use CCleaner you get what you asked for. That said--I most certainly would never buy anything from that company and I now have little or no faith in Avast as a company. But then, I never much liked their AV product anyway.
I did find a short while ago when working on a a customers system that had Windows XP (yes I gave them warnings not a very good idea to have it on the internet.) Anyways what I found was their AVG Free after they updated to the newest version of the program started acting weird on the XP machine and was using 50% of the CPU at all times even though it was not doing anything.
I uninstalled it and installed Avast and the first thing I noticed was that every in stall screen and even the program looked pretty much like AVG Free and low and behold the same exact 50% CPU usage at all times causing the system to go into slow mo mode. This had me to conclude AVG & Avast are now owned by the same company and share the same software stack.
If anyone interested what I did to get the system working was to just install the version that wa son the system before the customer hit the update my AVG software button and then it worked as it should and it auto updated it's def files and worked fine.
I strongly urged them to not use the XP on the internet because of it being a non supported OS but they said they would be careful but we all know how that will all turn out. I did my best to make the machine as safe as possible I installed several programs (free ones) and taught them how to use them to help keep the system clean and safe and less chance of it having to come back in a week for me to clean again. If they follow through and use the software they should be fine if not the computer will be back on my bench.
In fact, I rec'd an e-mail about the update and proceeded with doing so "manually" and it worked just fine/as advertised.
To each their own.
In a nutshell, you give permission upon acceptance to allow piriform to update their software, without further permission from the user, if they deem it necessary. Which they did. And some users objected to, but never actually read what they agreed to.
Avast did nothing wrong, broke no rules or agreements, got nothing to do with "Ownership" or "Privacy" rules and regulations. Boils down to lack of End User education and foresight into reading their rights and responsibilities as set forth by the software. You want it, you accept it, live with the results. Got no room to object later when things don't go your way exactly.
@pixdawg
I understand ownership (it's software owned and leased by Piriform solely, the end user has zero ownership of anything except the rights of subscription) and Privacy (got nothing to do with anything, Piriform updated their own software, not something else, under agreement from the End User). Might want to look into that before commenting.