CloudFTP Turns USB Drives Into Wireless Cloud Storage

Inventor Daniel Chin has begun selling the small box, which can turn any USB-based storage into a personal cloud device, for $100.

Funded with $262,000 back in January, CloudFTP creates its own ad-hoc wireless network and acts as a file server for Wi-Fi enabled products when connected to a USB mass storage device. According to Chin, up to three Wi-Fi clients can stream data from the device at the same time.

The hardware of the box includes a 2600 mAh battery that powers the device and a USB device for up to five hours when not connected to a power source. Data processing is handled by an ARM Core-A9 design, wireless connectivity is established via integrated 802.11b/g/n support. A small display on the front of the box displays the SSID as well as its network address.

CloudFTP can automatically connect to cloud storage services like iCloud, Dropbox, box.net and synchronize data.