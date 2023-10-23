Single-Slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with Blower Emerges

Single-slot graphics cards are rare today. In fact, even low-end offerings like Intel's Arc A310 or AMD's Radeon RX 6400 tend to use dual-slot cooling systems. Single-slot graphics cards for gaming almost do not exist, but it looks like Colorful wants to change this and has developed a single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which is one of the best graphics cards around.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB blower graphics card (discovered by @Zed_Wang) is powered by Nvidia's AD106 graphics processor with 4352 CUDA cores presumably running at Nvidia's recommended clocks of up to 2540 MHz. The board measures 267 mm x 107 mm x 20 mm and can be housed in almost any chassis that has an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector.

(Image credit: @Zed_Wang/Twitter)

Another important aspect about this add-in-board (AIB) is that it is possible to install many of such graphics cards into one system, which is important for applications like video walls that use more than one monitors. Speaking of monitors, it is necessary to note that the single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has four display outputs: three DisplayPorts and one HDMI connector. In addition, multiple single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB could be used for FP16 or FP32 compute too.

Meanwhile, Nvidia does not really endorse consumer-grade graphics cards with blowers from its AIB partners as they compete against its own professional-grade cards that are sold at a huge premium. As a result, it is unclear whether the company will actually let Colorful, one of its major partners to release its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB blower product commercially.