Colorful Preps DDR4-4000 C14 RAM For AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Colorful iGame DDR4 Memory (Image credit: SMZDM Forums)

Apparently, we haven't seen the best of what Samsung B-die integrated circuits (ICs) have to offer yet. The latest chatter from the SMZDM forums (via harukaze5719) is that Chinese manufacturer Colorful is preparing some elite Samsung B-die memory kits. The new iGame series is rumored to debut by the end of November.

At first sight, the iGame series looks like your typical budget memory that you can pick up for an outrageously low price. The memory modules come with a white PCB and lacks a heat spreader and RGB lighting, a rare sight in today's modern hardware world. However, your perception of the memory will take a 180-degree turn once you look at its specifications.

Obviously, Colorful will offer its iGame memory in different frequencies and densities. The spotlight will shine on the DDR4-4000 memory kit as it's seemingly certified for extremely low timings of 14-14-14-35. Presently, G.Skill sells the fastest DDR4-4000 memory kit on the market with timings configured to 15-16-16-36. Colorful will eventually give G.Skill a run for its money though. The report doesn't reveal the DRAM voltage for the iGame memory kit. Given the frequency and the tight timings, it'll require at least 1.5V to run.

The iGame series reportedly caters to AMD users, more specifically those that own or will purchase a Ryzen 5000 (codename Vermeer) processor. If you don't know already, Zen 3 has opened up the doors for processors to run with a FCLK up to 2,000MHz (DDR4-4000), thus the newfound excitement for DDR4-4000 memory kits. Bear in mind that not every single Ryzen 5000 chip will be able to handle a 2,000 FCLK. Nonetheless, AMD is working on optimizing its future AGESA code to make hitting a FCLK up to 1,900 MHZ or 2,000 MHz an easier task. If you want a surefire alternative, DDR4-3600 or DDR4-3800 memory kits with very tight timings, such as G.Skill's Trident Z Neo DDR4-3800 C14 are still your best options.