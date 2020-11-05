G.Skill Tailors New Trident Z Neo RAM for AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Trident Z Neo (Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill has expanded the brand's Trident Z Neo with a couple of new memory kits that are optimized for AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors, which have officially gone on sale today.

The Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C14, which is one of the best in its class, was only previously available in 16GB (2x8GB) kits. It will certainly come as music to enthusiasts' ears that G.Skill has finally decided to offer the memory kit in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (4x16GB) flavors for the more demanding consumers. Despite the increase in density, the primary timings and operating voltage remain untouched at 14-15-15-35 and 1.45V, respectively.

With today's announcement, G.Skill also brings the first DDR4-3800 C14 memory kit to the market and with a capacity of 32GB (2x16GB) at that. Although the memory kit requires a DRAM voltage of 1.5V, it does flex impressive low timings of 14-16-16-36.

G.Skill Trident Z Neo Specifications

Frequency Timings Voltage (V) Capacity DDR4-3600 14-15-15-35 1.45 2 x 16GB, 4 x 16GB DDR4-3800 14-16-16-36 1.50 2 x 16GB DDR4-3800 16-19-19-39 1.40 2 x 8GB, 4 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB DDR4-3800 18-22-22-42 1.40 2 x 8GB, 4 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB, 2 x 32GB DDR4-4000 16-19-19-39 1.40 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB DDR4-4000 18-18-18-38 1.40 2 x 16GB DDR4-4000 18-22-22-42 1.40 2 x 32GB

For enthusiasts eager to push their Ryzen 5000 processor, the higher-clocked Trident Z Neo DDR4-4000 memory kits are exactly what the doctor ordered. If you don't know by now, some remarkable Ryzen 5000 samples can support a Infinity Fabric clock (FCLK) up to 2,000 MHz, meaning you can leverage DDR4-4000 memory without infringing the 1:1 ratio with the memory clock (MCLK).

The DDR4-4000 variants of the Trident Z Neo come with CAS Latency values that span from 16 to 18, depending on the capacity that you need. Performance wise, the memory kits might not match G.Skill's existing DDR4-4000 C15 offerings. However, they should be easier on the pockets in comparison to their faster counterparts.

The latest Trident Z Neo memory kits won't be available globally until the end of this month, therefore, G.Skill hasn't revealed the pricing for them yet.