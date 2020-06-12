Computex 2020 Is Officially Canceled, Will Resume in 2021

As the Coronavirus spread and started to clearly become a pandemic, many tech shows were being canceled. However, TAITRA wasn't giving much clarity about Computex, and with the proposed date edging ever closer many vendors were left asking for clarity. The show was consequently moved to September the next day. However, Computex 2020 has now been canceled.

"As of June 11, more than 7,350,000 people have been diagnosed across 187 countries worldwide, affecting the economy, trade, transportation, convention and tourism." reads TAITRA's announcement. "With credit to Taiwan's government got a head start on smashing the virus, Taiwan has only 443 confirmed cases"

Computex was originally set to take place from June 2nd through June 6th, which is why you've seen a slew of online expos and conferences the last few days. The postponed show would have taken place from September 28 through September 30, at a smaller scale.

(Image credit: Computex)

However, we've spoken with numerous hardware vendors over the last few months, and it was clear that few of them were interested in a September show. As it would be a smaller event with a far less international character due to the travel restrictions, it would not be worth the investment required for exhibitors.

Back in 2003, when SARS broke out similar events took place surrounding the show. It did go on in September that time, but it wasn't a great success either due to lack of interest.

Computex 2021 will take place from June 1st to June 5th.