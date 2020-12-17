Computex Will Return to Hosting Onsite Events in 2021

Computex, one of the largest tech tradeshows, has announced that they'll be one of the first conferences to bring back onsite in-person tradeshows in the aftermath of the Covid-19 shutdowns. Its upcoming show, Computer 2021, will occur from June 1st thru June 4th, 2021, and will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, at the normal locations: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and the Taipei International Convention Center.

Computex Taipei has already begun the registration process for the event, as well. You can head over to the official website and fill out an application to attend. However, at this time, the conference organizers haven't said what restrictions might be put in place for foreign attendees or exhibitors.

While Computex 2020 was originally rescheduled from June 2020 to September 2020, the event organizers did mention they had already started planning for Computex 2021. They were hopeful for a return in June 2021, though at the time, they weren't sure how the event would take place. In addition to Computex 2020 being canceled, several other tech tradeshows such as MWC 2020, Google I/O 2020, and E3 2020, were all also canceled.

The focus on Computex 2021 will be 5G, AI, High-Performance Computing, and Cyber Security, just to name a few.

According to the event organizers, they will leverage AI for the first time to enable them to overcome unforeseen situations and events, such as Covid-19. They have partnered up with Appier, one of the larger marketing companies that leverage AI to power campaigns and help grow other businesses. The company has a major focus on AI, data analysis, distributed systems, and marketing.

So far, this is perhaps the first major conference that has signaled its return on having a physical event, and this is likely due to the Covid-19 vacations that are making their way to the far corners of the Earth. It remains to be seen if a vaccination will be required to attend the event.