Cooler Master Flicks Its Super Light Mouse Into View at Computex

The demo lighting on the scroll wheel isn't the black MM710's final form.

Cooler Master’s MM710 Lightweight Gaming Mouse is Perfect for eSports

Yep they don’t come much lighter than this. We’ve seen a lot of light weight gaming mice over the years, and ones claiming to be perfect for eSports and first person shooters alike, however few come close to the ones Cooler Master has just announced at Computex 2019, the MM710 Gaming Mice.



There’s two models, one with RGB and a white finish, and one without in a black finish. The RGB one measures in at an incredible 57g total weight, that’s about 2 ounces, and the non-rgb one comes in swinging at 52g, or 1.8 ounces. Yeah that’s light. To put that into perspective, Razer’s lightest mouse is 78g, Logitech’s? 80g, Zowie’s FK2, world renowned for being the esport fps mouse of choice? 85g. In fact the only other mouse that comes close to this weight, is the Final Mouse Air58 Ninja at 58g. This is achieved, as you can probably tell by the honeycomb, cutouts sheared out of the overall mouse design. Yet despite that, it’s still very comfortable to use, and we’ve been assured easy to clean, and somewhat gunk proof as well, for when you accidentally spill that taco down it. Let's hope you don't have trypophobia mind you.

Cooler Master really has gone all out for those with trypophobia.

PixArt’s Best Sensor?

On top of that ridiculous weight, the MM710 also features your usual Omron switches for left and right clicks, and of course, the two now almost industry standard thumb buttons as well. On top of that you also get a PixArt PMW3389 optical sensor, the same one found (and one that used to be exclusively available) in the Razer Deathadder Elite. It’s one of the top sensors you can get right now, and has a maximum CPI of 16,000, however according to Cooler Master, we have heard that that can be doubled to 32,000 CPI inside of CM’s software suite.

Outside of that, the cable is, for now at least, a braided affair, and there’s no confirmation as to whether than will change once the mouse hits the shelves later this year. Also no word on complete pricing or availability just yet.

