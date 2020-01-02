Coreboot Devs Improve Support for Tiger Lake, Jasper Lake, Ice Lake CPUs

Linux developers have been doing a lot of swimming lately. Phoronix today reported that devs have recently made progress in their efforts to add support for Intel's Ice Lake, Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake processors to the Coreboot firmware platform.

Ice Lake processors are currently available for notebook devices. They're set to be replaced by their Tiger Lake counterparts sometime in 2020. Jasper Lake, meanwhile, is expected to make an even later debut in the form of 10nm SoCs at some point.

Coreboot is an open source "extended firmware platform" that "delivers a lightning fast and secure boot experience on modern computers and embedded systems" while providing "auditability and maximum control over technology" in the process.

The platform's still not quite ready for Ice Lake: a developer's recent tease of Coreboot working on the latest Razer Blade Stealth made it clear that several aspects of the experience are either sub-optimal or don't actually work at the moment.

But that hasn't stopped Intel from helping to prepare Coreboot for Tiger Lake and Jasper Lake processors. Phoronix reported that the company recently added support for both architectures to its reference vehicle platform (RVP) motherboard.