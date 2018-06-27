Corsair Jumps Into Game Streaming Accessory Market With Elgato Gaming Acquisition

Corsair has come a long way since its early beginnings as a memory maker. The moves it made to capture market share in the chassis, power supply and peripheral markets have paid off, and now the company is widening its focus to include the growing community of game streamers. Corsair today announced that it would acquire streaming accessory brand Elgato Gaming.

Corsair didn’t buy Elgato’s entire business and portfolio of products. It acquired only the Elgato Gaming brand and the products under that branch of the company, which include its lineup of internal and external capture cards, the Elgato Stream Deck, the Elgato Cam Link and the company’s portable, collapsible green screen. Elgato also makes Thunderbolt Docks, but it’s unclear if those are part of the Elgato Gaming brand.



Elgato also makes a line-up of connected home devices under the brand name Elgato Eve, which is not part of the Corsair acquisition. Elgato Eve will go on independently under the new name Eve Systems.

Corsair didn’t reveal many details about the deal. We don’t know how much Corsair paid for Elgato Gaming, and it’s unclear whether Corsair intends to keep Elgato Gaming’s workforce in place. Elgato is based in Munich, Germany, whereas Corsair is an American company based in Freemont, California. However, Corsair did say that Elgato Gaming would operate as a separate brand within Corsair, so it could leave the brand’s base of operations in Munich.