Corsair Releases K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard: New Capellix LEDs, Brighter and Longer Battery Life

Corsair has announced the release of a new RGB wireless keyboard in the K57. The new keyboard is the first to include the new Capellix LEDs and Slipstream wireless technology with sub-1ms connectivity. The extended size keyboard includes 110 rubber dome keys, dedicated media controls as well as 8-key selective rollover with anti-ghosting, all for $99.99.



The keyboard itself is all black with the Corsair branding up top along with some of the the dedicated media keys (Volume up/down and mute), memory, and brightness buttons. On the left side are six dedicated macro keys (G-keys). Above the full-size number pad on the right is the remainder of the dedicated media keys (stop, fwd/reverse and play/pause). It also includes a detachable palm rest for comfort.

The real stars of the show are the new ultra-bright Capellix RGB LEDs. The new LEDs, Corsair says, are up to 60% brighter than standard LEDs and use less power. The new LEDs are said to offer up to 35 hours of battery on a single charge when enabled (175 hours without). Compare that with the similarly priced K63 wireless keyboard with one color that lasts 25 hours at low brightness and 75 hours with it off is a significant improvement. The K57 uses the Corsair iCUE software for lighting and effects control.



The other exclusive is Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology. Corsair says when in Slipstream mode (2.4 GHz), there is a sub-1ms wireless latency with up to a 33 foot range. It accomplishes this in part due to the Intelligent Frequently Shift (IFS) said to ensure a stable signal even in heavy wireless traffic by continuously moving to the fastest available channel on the fly. In addition to the Slipstream connectivity, the K57 is able to connect via wired (USB 3.0, 6-foot cable) or with a low latency Bluetooth for increased flexibility (and battery life) in connecting to many different devices including mobile devices and smart TVs.



The K57 is available now at the Corsair website for $99.99 and Newegg.com along with a 2-year product warranty.



Image Credit: Corsair