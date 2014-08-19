Trending

Corsair's Commander Mini Can Boss All Your Fans Around

Corsair's Commander Mini can function as a central hub for all your fans and Corsair Link compatible devices.

Corsair's Link system is a combination of hardware and software that can be used to control a number of Corsair products in your case. These products include your Corsair closed-loop liquid cooler and your Corsair power supply, but no more -- until now. Corsair is introducing the Commander Mini, which is a central hub for your Corsair Link-compatible devices and a fan controller.

The Commander Mini can feed up to six individual 4-pin fan channels along with four Corsair Link devices. It also has support for RGB LEDs, as well as four thermal sensors.

The Commander Mini can push up to 12 W per fan channel, along with up to 24 W per RGB LED channel, with a combined total of 48 W. This might not be as much power as having more analog fan controllers, but so long as you don't hook up too many fans, it won't be a problem. The unit is powered by a single SATA power connector and can be plugged into an internal USB header. You'll be able to mount the device behind most motherboard trays thanks to its slim design.

If you don't want to control your fans and water coolers through the BIOS, a solution like this might be interesting. It will allow you to control all your fans, pumps and LEDs from within a single software interface on your desktop, which admittedly is quite nifty.

The unit is available immediately from Corsair, and should be arriving at retailers soon. Pricing is set at $59.99.

  • TechyInAZ 19 August 2014 22:40
    Nice, perfect if you have a corsair link PSU and liquid cooler.
    Reply
  • falchard 19 August 2014 22:43
    I like it. Simple and effective.
    Reply
  • Zeroplanetz 19 August 2014 22:47
    May have to look into this more. I have 6 fans (need better ones though). Plus I'm getting a aio unit. So this could control all that? I would get corsairs pwm SP fans but i think the thing holding me back on those is the cfm rates. I dunno.
    Reply
  • CircuitWIzardry 20 August 2014 00:17
    I suggest waiting on this a bit. Corsair Link appears to have lots of issues with Win8, and 8.1. I tried for weeks to get a Corsair Link cooler working reliably. The Link software looks nice, but is riddled with bugs. If you doubt me, visit Corsair's customer forum, and look for the Corsair Link section... which has tons of Win8 users exclaiming how the product just isn't working correctly. Caveat Emptor!
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 August 2014 02:46
    Seems redundant. BIOS or MoBo utilities like FanXpert3 control your fans and water pumps already.
    Reply
  • rider_rebooted 20 August 2014 06:55
    The Corsair Link software is horrendous and knocks your confidence in the rest of their products.
    Reply
  • Integr8d 20 August 2014 18:11
    It's more or less an Aquaero 5LT.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 August 2014 18:17
    I had a full blown Aquaero on my build list for my last WC build. Turned out to be redundant as MoBo Fan Utility and Reeven Six Eyes duplicated all its desired functions for a whole lot less.
    Reply
  • Integr8d 20 August 2014 20:22
    If you're just using an Aquaero as a fan controller, then yes, the functionality can be duplicated for a lot less. The 5LT is maybe $10 more than this Corsair. But the potential is much greater with the Aquaero. It just depends on what you want. I currently have a 5LT running behind a panel, as I wanted something sleek on this go-around.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 August 2014 20:33
    The Aquaero does a lot of things but as for useful things, I couldn't find anything that was useful. What is doing for ya that I'm not seeing ? I love gadgets and always looking for excuse to get more :)

    · Programmable four channel fan controller - have that on MoBo
    · USB 2.0 and aquabus interface - For ?
    · Four fan outputs with current measurement - have that on MoBo, not sure what I'd do w/ current numbers
    · Eight temperature sensor inputs - Have 3 on MoBo, 6 on Six Eyes
    · Flow sensor input - Use visual ... like being able to see it which I wouldn't have w/ door front case closed.
    · Output for IR transmitter - Not sure what I'd do w/ that
    · Three LED outputs - Have 6 in case.
    · Potential-free switch - For ?
    · Two additional power outputs - For ?
    · Extensive alarm options - Have 6 alarms on Six Eyes
    · Acoustical alarm - As above
    · Speed signal output for status evaluation - Have that
    Reply