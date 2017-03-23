Trending

The Corsair One Is The Company's First Gaming PC

Corsair leaped into the gaming PC market with the Corsair One.

The company's first fully built system is available in a variety of models featuring Intel Core i7 7700 or 7700K processors; MSI GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti graphics cards; custom MSI Z270 Mini-ITX motherboards; and, naturally, Corsair-made storage and DDR4 memory in assorted configurations. The Corsair One also comes with Steam, Battle.net, Origin, GOG, and Uplay game launchers pre-installed on an otherwise unmodified 64-bit Windows 10 Home OS.

“With over 22 years powering the world’s best PCs, we knew now was the right time to bring together all our knowledge to create a truly exceptional PC” said Andy Paul, Corsair CEO and founder. “Corsair One is the result – unbelievably compact, quiet and with incredible performance, it changes what people will expect from a high-end PC.”

To that end, Corsair said the Corsair One is ready for both 4K and VR. It has an integrated a custom cooling system that operates at 20 dBA at idle, and Corsair made the system from standard parts to let you swap out components whenever you want. (And, of course, the company probably hopes you'll do so with its own storage, cooling, memory, and the like.) The Corsair One is a base upon which you can build, not a system you'll have to completely replace in a few years.

The Corsair One is available in a variety of models. Two are exclusive to the company's online store: There's a version of the Corsair One Pro with a 960GB SSD instead of the 480GB SSD found in the more widely available Corsair One Pro, and there's the Corsair One Ti with that same 960GB SSD and a liquid cooled GTX 1080 Ti. The Corsair One and both versions of the Corsair One Pro should be available now, whereas the Corsair One Ti is said to be "coming soon."

ProductCorsair OneCorsair One ProCorsair One Pro (Webstore Exclusive)Corsair One Ti
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700Intel Core i7-7700KIntel Core i7-7700KIntel Core i7-7700K
Operating SystemWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home
Memory16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 2,400MHz16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 2,400MHz16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 2,400MHz16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 2,400MHz
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1070(8GB, Boost Clock 1,721MHz, Base Clock 1,531MHz, Air Cooled)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080(8GB Liquid-Cooled, Boost Clock 1,771MHz, Base Clock 1,632MHz)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080(8GB Liquid-Cooled, Boost Clock 1,771MHz, Base Clock 1,632MHzNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 1(1GB, Liquid-Cooled)
StorageCorsair Force LE 240GB SSD, 1TB HDDCorsair Force LE 960GB SSD, 1TB HDDCorsair Force LE 960GB SSDCorsair Force LE 960GB SSD
MotherboardCustom MSI Z270 Mini-ITXCustom MSI Z270 Mini-ITXCustom MSI Z270 Mini-ITXCustom MSI Z270 Mini-ITX
NetworkingGigabit Ethernet, 802.11ACGigabit Ethernet, 802.11ACGigabit Ethernet, 802.11ACGigabit Ethernet, 802.11AC
Power Supply400W SFX 80 Plus Gold400W SFX 80 Plus Gold400W SFX 80 Plus Gold400W SFX 80 Plus Gold
Interface1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A PS/2 Port1 x HDMI 2.0 2 x  DisplayPort S/PDIF1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A PS/2 Port1 x HDMI 2.0 2 x  DisplayPort S/PDIF1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A PS/2 Port1 x HDMI 2.0 2 x  DisplayPort S/PDIF1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A PS/2 Port1 x HDMI 2.0 2 x  DisplayPort S/PDIF
Dimensions200 x 176 x 380mm200 x 176 x 380mm200 x 176 x 380mm200 x 176 x 380mm
WarrantyTwo YearsTwo YearsTwo YearsTwo Years
Price$1,800$2,200$2,300$2,600
17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bloodroses 23 March 2017 17:05
    Interesting, although on the pricey side.

    I noticed a type-o though. The non-webstore has only a 480gb SSD; not a 960gb SSD according to the table (you mention it in the article though).

    I am curious if 400watts is enough to safely power the system as the wattage seems to be cutting it close for high end components such as the 1080/ti and 7700k. Overclocking definitely won't be an option imo.
  • captaincharisma 23 March 2017 17:22
    kudo's to Corsair for not putting a window on the side of the case
  • dstarr3 23 March 2017 17:28
    Typo in table. 1080 Ti listed as having 1GB of RAM instead of 11.
  • shpankey 23 March 2017 17:31
    400w ugh
  • JakeWearingKhakis 23 March 2017 17:37
    Thats what jumped out at me too. 400watts for that. Well what if you have 6 things plugged into USB ports, on top of your 1080ti, pump for water cooling, and 7700K?

    I guess thats why they chose no window, since they don't have the extra power for any RGB :)
  • Markoxford01 23 March 2017 17:43
    Have to agree that 400w PSU is mighty light for a 1080 let alone a 1080ti - I would want at least a modular 650W Gold or better. Also you could build your own Corsair "Ti" for less than $2k so the markup is typically very steep.
  • sillynilly 23 March 2017 18:21
    That PSU is shockingly light. I do like the chassis and good attempt from Corsair, but I would worry about enough power. Jumping up to a 650 wouldn't cost much at all and would "future proof" it better (as Corsair claims on its own website).
  • TJ Hooker 23 March 2017 18:59
    Yes, considering that just a 7700K + 1080 Ti can draw close to 350 W at full load (not even including other system components), 400W does seem quite light for the highest tier configuration. Even the middle two configurations would benefit from a larger PSU when you consider overclocking (which is clearly intended given the unlocked CPUs and liquid cooling).

    400W for the lowest tier configuration does seem OK.
  • Markoxford01 23 March 2017 19:08
    Just checked our the website and the cooling is suspect too - the top fan draws cold air from outside, thru the radiators and out the top. The air flow across the radiators will not be even losing a lot of the efficiency of the lower 2/3s , and sucking warm air in to the chassis is not really recommended. Sorry, design over functionality on this one - Hits key marketing points - overclocking, Ti, z270 etc. but fails properly design the chassis and cooling to work effectively.
  • shpankey 23 March 2017 20:47
    This is always the problem w/ all of these prebuilts... they always have a fly in the ointment (or two) and of course, price.
