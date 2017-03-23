The Corsair One Is The Company's First Gaming PC

Corsair leaped into the gaming PC market with the Corsair One.

The company's first fully built system is available in a variety of models featuring Intel Core i7 7700 or 7700K processors; MSI GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti graphics cards; custom MSI Z270 Mini-ITX motherboards; and, naturally, Corsair-made storage and DDR4 memory in assorted configurations. The Corsair One also comes with Steam, Battle.net, Origin, GOG, and Uplay game launchers pre-installed on an otherwise unmodified 64-bit Windows 10 Home OS.

“With over 22 years powering the world’s best PCs, we knew now was the right time to bring together all our knowledge to create a truly exceptional PC” said Andy Paul, Corsair CEO and founder. “Corsair One is the result – unbelievably compact, quiet and with incredible performance, it changes what people will expect from a high-end PC.”

To that end, Corsair said the Corsair One is ready for both 4K and VR. It has an integrated a custom cooling system that operates at 20 dBA at idle, and Corsair made the system from standard parts to let you swap out components whenever you want. (And, of course, the company probably hopes you'll do so with its own storage, cooling, memory, and the like.) The Corsair One is a base upon which you can build, not a system you'll have to completely replace in a few years.

The Corsair One is available in a variety of models. Two are exclusive to the company's online store: There's a version of the Corsair One Pro with a 960GB SSD instead of the 480GB SSD found in the more widely available Corsair One Pro, and there's the Corsair One Ti with that same 960GB SSD and a liquid cooled GTX 1080 Ti. The Corsair One and both versions of the Corsair One Pro should be available now, whereas the Corsair One Ti is said to be "coming soon."