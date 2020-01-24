AMDeepfakes? AMD Confirms 6-Pipe Wraith Prism Coolers are Counterfeit.

Fake AMD Wraith Prism Cooler (Image credit: XFastest)

AMD has confirmed that the Wraith Prism cooler with six heat pipes that recently showed up on XFastest is a knockoff. At the current time, the chipmaker has no plans to release a revised version of the Wraith Prism.

Whoever is making these fake Wraith Prism coolers obviously has decent production capabilities: The two additional heat pipes are implemented perfectly into AMD's original design. The cooler looks very elaborate so it likely didn't come out of some random guy's garage, but most plants that work with copper tubing and vapor plates could probably produce such a cooler. In either case, copper heat pipes aren't easy to make - that is, of course, assuming they are functional and not just there for trickery.

Fake AMD Wraith Prism Cooler (Image credit: XFastest)

While consumers might be tempted to pick up the cooler, AMD advises against doing so because it hasn't tested and validated the cooler. It's also unknown if the counterfeit cooler utilizes heat pipes with a vapor chamber. If the heat pipes are not manufactured properly, the coolant could leak out of the heat pipes onto your hardware. Assuming vapor chambers are manufactured correctly, there should be very little coolant inside. However, with a counterfeit, all bets are off.

Cooler Master makes the Wraith Prism coolers for AMD, so we've also reached out to the manufacturer to see if it can shed some light on the counterfeit cooler. In the meantime, here's AMD's official statement on the matter:

AMD is pleased to offer market-leading premium Wraith Cooler thermal solutions for Socket AM4 and AMD Ryzen processors. Our current solutions, the details of which can be found at AMD Wraith cooling solutions, use four heat pipes and AMD has no plans at this time to introduce a new AMD Wraith Prism cooler with additional heat pipes. It has come to our attention that third-party coolers using six heat pipes that are designed to look like an official AMD Wraith Prism solution, including the illegitimate use of AMD branding, are now entering the market. Please be aware that those solutions are not genuine AMD products and have not been tested and validated by AMD to meet our build quality and performance requirements. We are actively investigating the source of these products and will take necessary actions to enforce our rights to ensure users receive genuine AMD products. If you have any questions about the origin of a cooler, please verify the solution here.