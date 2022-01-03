Cross Flashing Dell RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090 BIOSes Boosts Mining Performance

Mining expert CryptoDonkeyMiner on YouTube has discovered a new opportunity to boost the mining performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. According to a community post on his YouTube channel, the trick involves flashing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti BIOS to a specific GeForce RTX 3090 OEM model made from Dell. This change can potentially improve the RTX 3080 Ti's mining performance to over 110 MH/s.

So to do this, you'll need NVFlash utility to flash the BIOS from Dell's GeForce RTX 3090 BIOS. For now, the hack only works with Dell and Alienware GeForce RTX 3080 Ti products. We wouldn't suggest you try the workaround on your graphics card unless you genuinely want to take matters into your own hands.

Even if you have a Dell GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this is by no means a very safe or official way to improve the mining performance of the Ampere graphics card. So do this at your own risk. It is a shame this hack does not work on any other brand at this time, but there is another hack that might suit you if you're looking for more performance anyway.

About a month ago, we reported on another GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mining "hack" that improved performance by 21%. The process involved flashing the BIOS of any GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to an updated EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 BIOS, which can yield up to 91 MH/s in mining performance.

The only exception to this hack is all EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models, which should already have a new firmware update available that gives you this 21% performance boost.

You can find CryptoDonkeyMiner's original post below:

CONFIRMED! So far works for DELL and ALIENWARE GPUS! For those that have a DELL RTX 3080 TI or any other RTX 3080 TI with a device ID that contains 2204 (See GPU Z Device ID field), you should be able to flash your card with this (3090 BIOS) https://www.techpowerup.com /vgabios /236871/ dell-rtx3090-24576-210726 (remove spaces) and get ETH hashrate above 110 MH/s.

I tried myself, however nvflash and HiveOS flash wont flash, as my ID is 2208. Thanks to Mohammad Fahham for informing me! Warning, as always, flashing your card may brick it, etc, house burn down and cat die. If you get it to work, please write which model you have!

Commands nvflash64 -b backup.rom nvflash64 --list nvflash64 --index=5 --protectoff nvflash64 --index=5 Dell.RTX3090.24576.210726.rom

Remove 64 if you dont have the 64 bit version of nvflash. Change 5 with the index number from --list that fits your GPU.

-- CryptoDonkeyMiner