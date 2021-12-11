New Firmware Boosts RTX 3080 Ti Mining Speed By 21 Percent

As reported by OwnSnap, miners have figured out a way to gain more performance out of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards with the built-in LHR silicon. This is done through either a BIOS flash, or if you own an EVGA card, can be done with a firmware upgrade.

This whole conversation started when Reddit user @bravo_char, posted information on how to improve the performance of the 3080 Ti. According to him, most RTX 3080 Tis with the default BIOS have a hidden power limit that is activated during periods of high memory load, which is a trait of mining workloads.

Thankfully, the issue was brought to EVGA's attention and the company has issued a fix. So if you have an EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, it would be best to upgrade the firmware to unlock more mining performance from your card. This can be done through EVGA's Precision X1 software. Bravo noted that after updating the firmware on his XC3, the card went from 66MH/s to a whopping 80MH/s, a gain of 21 percent.

However, this leaves other RTX 3080 Ti models, including the Founders Edition, without an official firmware update to fix the power limit issues. As a temporary solution, Bravo notes that you can download the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti XC3 BIOS with the updated firmware and flash it onto a non-EVGA branded RTX 3080 Ti to get the same effect.

However, Bravo reminds us that flashing a BIOS to another graphics card model is very dangerous if you don't know what you are doing. So please only do this at your own risk.

But the results could be even better than what EVGA's cards can achieve. Another miner known as Red Panda Mining on YouTube, upgraded his Inno3D 3080 Ti iChill X3 to the EVGA XC3 BIOS, and gained an even-higher 91MH/s.