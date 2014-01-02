CRYORIG Reveals XT140 and XF140 140 mm Fans

CRYORIG, which has recently announced its R1 CPU cooler, has now also announced two new fans that are the same as those featured on the CRYORIG R1 CPU cooler – the XF140 and the XT140.

Both of the fans are 140 mm fans, and both of them can spin at the same speeds, ranging from 700 RPM to 1300 RPM. They are also both PWM controlled, and feature the company's acoustic vibration absorbers as well as a high-precision low-noise bearing.

The difference comes in the thickness of the fans. The XF140 is a 25 mm thick fan, while the XT140 is just 13 mm thick. The XF140 will push up to 76 CFM and make between 19 and 23 dBA of noise, while the XT140 can push up to 65 CFM, but will make between 28 and 30 dBA.