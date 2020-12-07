Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ready to Pre-Load

The weeks have turned to days, and those days are now dwindling down to hours! With Cyberpunk 2077 set for release this December 10, pre-loads have started across the many game stores offering this hotly anticipated yet much-delayed game.

Pre-loads enable eager gamers to download their games ahead of release, but the game cannot be played until it is officially released. At this exact moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is available for pre-load via GOG for PC gamers, with 100% of your money going directly to CD Projekt Red. Pre-loads via Steam and Epic Games Store will start from 11AM ET, with a percentage of the purchase price going to the store and the remainder to CD Projekt Red.



Planning on getting #Cyberpunk2077? Here's a small reminder: if you purchase it on @GOGcom, 100% of your money will go to the CD PROJEKT Group! Pre-order here: https://t.co/APjzqr2JsG pic.twitter.com/wegtsJLJWjDecember 6, 2020

Be prepared, as the base game requires 70GB of storage, and there is an additional 43.5GB patch to install before you can take to the streets of Night City.

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJADecember 3, 2020

No matter who you purchase the game from, you will need a mighty rig to enjoy the neon-lit dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077, and we have our guide to getting the best kit to "augment" your Cyberpunk 2077 experience.