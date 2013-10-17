Adata Releases USB OTG Flash Drive with Micro USB

Adata has just announced its first USB On-The-Go flash drives. This allows newer Android devices running spec 4.1 and up to act as a host – allowing them to transfer files without needing additional hardware. Additionally, the drive can be connected to a computer as usual via old-fashioned USB.

There will be two models in the new UD320 line one 16 GB and one 32GB that seem reasonably priced at $17 and $26 respectively.

“Even with the increasing prevalence of wireless networks and cloud storage, many consumers need, and sometimes just want, physical drives that are portable and dependable,” said Karl Smith, project manager at Adata. “We are entering an era where mobile devices will be ubiquitous, and the DashDrive Durable UD320 is just one of the many ways Adata is moving to meet the storage needs in this new mobile world.”

