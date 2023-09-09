Dell 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor Down to $269 at Dell

Today at Dell, you can purchase the Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor at one of its best prices. It’s been going for around $299 but lately has dropped to $269. The price has bounced between $269 and $299 since its release.
This 27-inch gaming display featured an IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It’s also AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which ensures a dense resolution, high refresh rate, and low latency.
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor: now $269 at Dell (was $299)
The Dell G2724D gaming monitor has dropped to one of its best prices. It spans 27 inches and has a QHD resolution on an IPS panel. It’s not the cheapest monitor, but it still has some good specs to back it up.
The Dell G2724D gaming monitor has a QHD resolution, which measures up to 2560 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 165Hz when using the DisplayPort but can only reach 144Hz using HDMI. It can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits while covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut. The response time can get as low as 1 ms GTG.
Users have multiple video input options, including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. The purchase includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell. You can contact Dell directly for more details about what it covers.
Visit the Dell G2724D gaming monitor product page at Dell for more details and purchase options. As of writing, we’re unsure how long the offer will be available.