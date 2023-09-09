Dell 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor Down to $269 at Dell

Today at Dell, you can purchase the Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor at one of its best prices. It’s been going for around $299 but lately has dropped to $269. The price has bounced between $269 and $299 since its release.

This 27-inch gaming display featured an IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It’s also AMD FreeSync Premium certified, which ensures a dense resolution, high refresh rate, and low latency.

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor: now $269 at Dell (was $299)

The Dell G2724D gaming monitor has dropped to one of its best prices. It spans 27 inches and has a QHD resolution on an IPS panel. It’s not the cheapest monitor, but it still has some good specs to back it up.

The Dell G2724D gaming monitor has a QHD resolution, which measures up to 2560 x 1440px. It can reach a refresh rate as high as 165Hz when using the DisplayPort but can only reach 144Hz using HDMI. It can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits while covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut. The response time can get as low as 1 ms GTG.

Users have multiple video input options, including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. The purchase includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell. You can contact Dell directly for more details about what it covers.