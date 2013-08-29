Dell Announces Latitude 7000, 5000, 3000 Series Laptops

Dell has announced some new additions to its Latitude line in the form of the Latitude 3000, 5000, and 7000 series. The 7000 series targets the business ultrabook market, while the 5000 series offers businesses laptops centered on security and manageability, and the 3000 series offers a budget option.

The 7000 series is available in 12- and 14-inch variants and are super lightweight and slim, with the 12-inch model weighing just under 3 lbs and measuring 20 mm thick. Under the hood there's Intel's Haswell generation of Core i-series CPUs (right up to Core i7); integrated 4400 graphics; Intel vPro; a 1366 x 768 anti-glare display that's upgradeable to a full HD Gorilla Glass touchscreen display; 256 GB of SSD storage on the 12-inch model and either 256 GB SSD or a hybrid storage solution on the 14-inch model; NFC; HDMI; Ethernet; 3 x USB 3.0; an optional fingerprint scanner; a three-cell battery (upgradeable to four-cell); and a ruggedized exterior that's MIL-STD 810G rated. Pricing will depend on your configuration of the system, but the 7000 series will start at $1,049 and will go on sale September 12.

Next up is the 5000 series, which is a little bigger than the 7000 series and is available in 14-inch and 15-inch models. Intel's Haswell makes an appearance here, too, and is joined by either a 256 SSD or 1 TB HDD; the option for a four-, six-, or nine-cell battery; optional Gorilla Glass touchscreens; discrete graphics; and support for mobile Internet, Bluetooth, and Wireless LAN as well as an HD webcam. No word on pricing, but the 5000 series will become available in October.

The 3000 series is the cheapest of the bunch (we assume), starting at $599, and running on Haswell with Turbo Mode, discrete graphics with up to 2 GB of video memory, an anti-glare LCD, and integrated HD webcam. No details on storage or battery life at this time, but the 3000 series will hit stores at the same time as the 7000 series, on September 12.

