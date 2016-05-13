Update Your Nvidia Drivers Before Taking On 'DOOM'

The new Doom game is out today, but before you enter the gates of hell, you should probably arm yourself properly. Nvidia’s GeForce Game Ready driver 365.19 is available now with support for Doom, as well as the upcoming Homefront: The Revolution and Master Of Orion.

Doom is one of the most highly anticipated blockbuster PC games, which means Nvidia has a new driver for its GeForce graphics cards. The company likes to stay on top of new game releases by launching new GeForce Game Ready drivers with practically every single AAA game launch.

Nvidia usually includes optimizations for other games with each Game Ready Driver release, and this one is no exception. GeForce driver version 365.19 is also “Game Ready” for Homefront: The Revolution, which launches on May 17. Master of Orion, which is currently an “Early Access” game on Steam, is also supported.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 365.19 can be downloaded through Nvidia’s GeForce Experience application, or you can download the installation package directly from Nvidia’s website.

