GeForce Experience Beta Updated, Supports Windowed Mode, Desktop Recording, Adds MIC controls

Nvidia first launched the GeForce Experience Beta in September of last year. Since then, the company has issued a number of big updates, each one adding new features to the game capture software. Nvidia has been taking feedback from the people testing the beta and adding the features that the community wants to see in GeForce Experience. Today, Nvidia released a new version that adds even more of those requested features.

GeForce Experience Beta update 2.10.0 has been released, and with it comes support for capturing games in Windowed mode. The new update will also let you record your Windows desktop, which means GeForce Experience is no longer limited to recording game play. You can theoretically use the software to record tutorials for application training with this feature. Nvidia said the new update will also allow you to transition from fullscreen to windowed mode without interrupting the recording.

Windowed mode and Desktop capture are both compatible with the Instant Replay, Record, Broadcast and Screenshot features found in the GeForce Experience Beta.

GeForce Experience Beta 2.10.0 also introduces new microphone options. The software will now let you select your recording device from a list of detected options. With this option, your microphone doesn’t necessarily have to be the default recording device. The microphone options also include volume adjust and microphone boost level. Nvidia said the microphone options can be found in the Share overlay, where all your other recording options are found while gaming.

The GeForce Experience Beta update is available now. Nvidia said you’ll need GeForce driver 361.43 installed to enable Windowed mode and Desktop capture.

