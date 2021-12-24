Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX CPU Benchmark Appears

A day after Ryzen 5000 Threadripper dual-socket capabilities were leaked online, a new PassMark benchmark appeared that showcases the full power of two Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core CPUs working in tandem -- for a total of 128 cores. According to PassMark, the dual CPU config outperforms a single Threadripper Pro 3995WX in the same benchmark by 44% when comparing the overall score.
The fact that we're seeing a dual Threadripper Pro 3995WX result is surprising. AMD never officially mentioned or hinted at support for two Threadrippers running on a single motherboard. It makes us wonder how the original poster managed to run two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's at all.
|Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
|Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX's
|Overall Score:
|85,365
|123,631
|Integer Math
|495,791 MOps/Sec
|989,959 MOps/Sec
|Floating Point Math
|278,871 MOps/Sec
|562,656 MOps/Sec
|Find Prime Numbers
|579 Million Primes/Sec
|1,363 Million Primes/Sec
|Random String Sorting
|196 Thousand Strings/Sec
|425 Thousand Strings/Sec
|Data Encryption
|124,642 MBytes/Sec
|261,164 MBytes/Sec
|Data Compression
|1,792 MBytes/Sec
|3,661 MBytes/Sec
|Physics
|5,567 Frames/Sec
|14,653 Frames/Sec
|Extended Instructions
|106,929 Million Matrices/Sec
|232,254 Million Matrices/Sec
|Single Thread
|2,628 MOps/Sec
|2,652 MOps/Sec
If AMD plans to introduce dual-socket motherboards to the Threadripper family, it could open up new options for making some powerful machines. If you pair two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's together, that gives you a total of 128 cores and 256 threads to work with, which would very absolutely be overkill for any workload.
Another exciting attribute to dual-socket motherboards is the theoretical doubling of memory capacity for Threadripper systems. This is because when you add another CPU to a mainboard, you also have to add additional memory slots for that CPU to use. Theoretically, this can give you a maximum output of 16 memory channels on Threadripper Pro and a whopping 4TB of memory capacity to work with as long as the motherboard has the necessary DIMM slots to support that much capacity.
Again, we're not sure what's going on here since AMD has not said a word about official dual-socket support for any Threadripper CPU just yet. But, with rumors hinting that dual-socket Ryzen 5000 Threadripper motherboards are coming, there is a chance AMD might be upgrading Ryzen 3000 Threadripper Pro to function the same way, which would certainly explain how this benchmark even exists.