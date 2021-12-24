Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX CPU Benchmark Appears

A day after Ryzen 5000 Threadripper dual-socket capabilities were leaked online, a new PassMark benchmark appeared that showcases the full power of two Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core CPUs working in tandem -- for a total of 128 cores. According to PassMark, the dual CPU config outperforms a single Threadripper Pro 3995WX in the same benchmark by 44% when comparing the overall score.

The fact that we're seeing a dual Threadripper Pro 3995WX result is surprising. AMD never officially mentioned or hinted at support for two Threadrippers running on a single motherboard. It makes us wonder how the original poster managed to run two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's at all.

PassMark 3995WX vs Dual 3995WX Benchmark Results Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX's Overall Score: 85,365 123,631 Integer Math 495,791 MOps/Sec 989,959 MOps/Sec Floating Point Math 278,871 MOps/Sec 562,656 MOps/Sec Find Prime Numbers 579 Million Primes/Sec 1,363 Million Primes/Sec Random String Sorting 196 Thousand Strings/Sec 425 Thousand Strings/Sec Data Encryption 124,642 MBytes/Sec 261,164 MBytes/Sec Data Compression 1,792 MBytes/Sec 3,661 MBytes/Sec Physics 5,567 Frames/Sec 14,653 Frames/Sec Extended Instructions 106,929 Million Matrices/Sec 232,254 Million Matrices/Sec Single Thread 2,628 MOps/Sec 2,652 MOps/Sec

If AMD plans to introduce dual-socket motherboards to the Threadripper family, it could open up new options for making some powerful machines. If you pair two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's together, that gives you a total of 128 cores and 256 threads to work with, which would very absolutely be overkill for any workload.

Another exciting attribute to dual-socket motherboards is the theoretical doubling of memory capacity for Threadripper systems. This is because when you add another CPU to a mainboard, you also have to add additional memory slots for that CPU to use. Theoretically, this can give you a maximum output of 16 memory channels on Threadripper Pro and a whopping 4TB of memory capacity to work with as long as the motherboard has the necessary DIMM slots to support that much capacity.

Again, we're not sure what's going on here since AMD has not said a word about official dual-socket support for any Threadripper CPU just yet. But, with rumors hinting that dual-socket Ryzen 5000 Threadripper motherboards are coming, there is a chance AMD might be upgrading Ryzen 3000 Threadripper Pro to function the same way, which would certainly explain how this benchmark even exists.