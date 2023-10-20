Dunkin'-Themed PC at TwitchCon is Covered in Anime Girls

Attention coffee lovers, anime fans, and anyone in the greater Boston area: there's a Dunkin' (née Dunkin' Donuts)- themed PC out there. It was assembled by PC builder Starforge Systems, and is being showcased at TwitchCon, where Dunkin' has a booth.



The custom build is not for sale, but attendees at the show will be able to win it. I'm not going to lie to you; those looking for lots of donuts and coffee here are not going to find it.

Instead, the build, labeled "Sparkd' Energy by Dunkin'" has no fewer than three anime-style girls. One is labeled "Peach Sunshine," another "Berry Burst," while the third has a grape theme but is otherwise seemingly unnamed. I'm not sure where these names are coming from, as they don't seem to match this year's Dunkin' Energy Punch flavors (yes, Dunkin' occasionally sells punches mixed with Rockstar energy drink).



Starforge hasn't said what specs are in the Dunkin' PC, but Tom's Hardware has reached out for comment. But looking through the pictures, we can take a guess based on the images in this gallery:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems) (Image credit: Starforce Systems)

For starters, there's definitely an MSI motherboard: perhaps someone with a sharp eye could pick out the model. The GPU is a big one from Asus ROG, possibly a Strix 4090. There are two DDR5 RAM sticks so that rules out Starforge going back to 8th Gen Intel just to make a great "Coffee Lake" joke.

There's an all-in-one water cooler with a 360mm radiator, but I imagine it's not filled with cold brew. The case appears to be a standard tower, so it's no munchkin (I'm sorry, I'm sorry). If you happen to be at Twitch-Con and want to head by the Dunkin' Booth (Booth #225), let us know what you can learn in the comments!



This collaboration marks Starforge's first ever brand partnership, but PCs and casual dining have a history that includes the McDonald's gaming chair, and the never-released KFConsole made in collaboration between KFC and Cooler Master.

Starforge is also taking the opportunity to release some limited edition PC parts, including custom cases, and the Platelight, an aRGB lightbox for its Voyager PC series "with custom swappable UV printed acrylic inserts featuring unique artwork for the PC building community to customize and show off their personal style." The new cases include the Golden Dragon, Jellyfish Crossing, and Clouded Gates designs, each for $399.99. The platelights include cityscapes, castle themes, cyberpunk themes and more.



Will streamers go for Dunkin's PC? It seems powerful enough. Depending on who wins it, you may see it on your favorite Twitch channel soon enough.







