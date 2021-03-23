Dynatron's EPYC Threadripper CPU Cooler Spins As Fast As A Jet Engine

Dynatron (via Hermitage Akihabara) has cooked up a new CPU air cooler for AMD's core-heavy EPYC and Ryzen Threadripper processors, and it spins at up to 11,000 RPM under full power. It's debatable whether the A38 is good-looking, but the fact of the matter is that it's an industrial-grade cooling solution that will get the job done.

The A38's dimensions are 119 x 79 x 65 mm, so it has the ideal size to be deployed in a 2U server environment. The CPU cooler, which weighs 450g, features a large aluminum heatsink with stacked aluminum fins and four embedded copper heat pipes. According to Dynatron, the A38 can dissipate up to 280W of heat without hiccups. It's compatible with the SP3, TR4, and sTRX4 sockets from AMD.

A 60mm cooling fan (DF126025BU - PWMH) is in charge of providing active cooling on the A38. It leverages a double-ball bearing design and feeds through a standard 4-pin fan connector. Given the size of the fan, it can get a bit loud when you push it to the edge.

With the duty cycle between 0% to 20%, the fan spins around 2,300 RPM and pulls a maximum of 0.84W. At this setting, it generates an airflow and static pressure up to 11.91 CFM and 1.48 mm-H2O, respectively, with a noise level up to 25.8 dBA.

At 50%, the fan speed and power draw jump to 5,400 RPM and 2.76W, respectively. The maximum airflow is increased to 28.38 CFM, while the static pressure is rated for 7.54 mm-H2O. The noise level is still manageable since the fan only hits 44.4 dBA.

For the brave that run the fan at 100%, it'll spin up to 11,000 RPM, and the power draw substantially rises to 18W. Logically, the performance is excellent since the fan provides airflow up to 58.31 CFM and static pressure up to 28.8 mm-H2O. The noise won't cause any hearing loss, but it's very much audible now. Dynatron estimated a noise level of 59.8 dBA, equivalent to a normal conversation.

The mounting mechanism on the A38 consists of pre-fixed spring screws, so you just install the CPU cooler and tighten the screws until they can't go anymore. The surface is also made from aluminum and comes with a high-quality, pre-applied Shin-Etsu X23-7762 thermal compound.

Dynatron hasn't revealed the pricing or availability for the A38.