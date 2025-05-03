Dynatron coolers support up to 660W for Intel Diamond Rapids and AMD Venice CPUs

Dynatron, a US-based company specializing in cooling solutions for consumer and enterprise-grade machines, has published product pages for next-generation Intel and AMD coolers via hardware detective momomo_us. While this data is preliminary and likely serves as a placeholder, it unofficially confirms Diamond Rapids (Intel) and Venice (AMD) as upcoming server offerings from CPU companies and their respective sockets.

Less than a year has passed since AMD's and Intel's current-generation server offerings hit shelves. We're already hearing rumors about what's coming next. AMD spilled the beans early, confirming Venice as the codename for its future EPYC processors, standing as the first HPC product to be fabbed on TSMC's N2 process and (expected to be) based on the Zen 6 architecture. Though unofficial, following two generations on SP5, Venice is rumored to advance to the SP7 socket.

Meanwhile, Intel has confirmed its E-core-only Clearwater Forest family, underlining the best IFS: 18A and advanced chiplet packaging, including Foveros Direct 3D stacking. The P-core rival to Venice is expected to be Diamond Rapids (potentially Xeon 7); however, official details remain scarce. Test tool listings point to these CPUs moving to the Oak Stream platform and its LGA 9324 socket, which likely boasts considerable I/O improvements over LGA 7529-based boards used by current Granite Rapids-AP (Xeon 6900) processors.

Dynatron has listed three new coolers on its website: C21, J24, and J25. The latter two are specified to support CPUs based on AMD's SP7 socket, likely referring to Venice. Following AMD's typical two-year cadence between CPU generations, and as Turin 'EPYC 9005' launched in the latter half of 2024, we are still at least one year away from seeing Venice in action.

Designed for air-cooled setups, the J24 (3U) and J25 (4U) are listed to handle up to 600W of power. Based on the provided cooler drawings, we can infer the approximate size of Venice's IHS at 72.5mm x 60mm. Remember, this is just a guess, not a definitive specification or confirmation from AMD. The 9-heatpipe equipped C21 is rated to dissipate up to 660W of power, listed to support Intel's Diamond Rapids-AP processors, based on the LGA 9324 socket.

Intel segments its server offerings into SP (Scalable Performance) for systems scaling up to 8 sockets, and AP (Advanced Platform), designed for single or dual-socket servers prioritizing higher core counts per socket, using a larger platform. Consequently, we might also see a Diamond Rapids-SP variant utilizing a smaller socket, and a Diamond Rapids-D derivative as an SoC (System on Chip).

Current speculation purports that Diamond-Rapids will use Intel's Panther Cove-X architecture, which is suggested to be an analogue of Coyote Cove, which is rumored to be employed by Nova Lake. Panther Cove is suggested to feature "large" IPC improvements, along with support for APX instructions. The significance of the 'X' in Panther Cove-X is unknown, though it might indicate server-specific optimizations.

