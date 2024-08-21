Intel's Diamond Rapids will use LGA9324 packaging

More power, more I/O, more memory?

Intel
Intel's Xeon Diamond Rapids processors will use the company's all-new Oak Stream platform, which will adopt a brand-new socket with over 9300 pins, based on a test tool that Intel currently offers to its partners (discovered by @harukaze5719). 

The new LGA9324 socket for Intel's Xeon 7 'Diamond Rapids' processors will — as the name suggests — have 9,324 contacts. This is up from the 4,677 contacts used by Intel's Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids CPUs, and is also up from the 7,529 contacts used by Intel's Xeon 5 Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors. 

Intel's Birch Stream platform for Intel Xeon 6900-series processors will have up to 288 E-cores or up to 128 P-cores, and already feature 12 DDR5 memory channels supporting DDR5-6400 regular or DDR5-8800 MCR memory as well as up to 96 PCIe 5.0 lanes. An LGA7529 socket can deliver up to 500W per Xeon 6900-series CPU.

Given the increased number of pins with the Oak Stream platform, it is reasonable to expect Intel's Xeon 7 Diamond Rapids and Clearwater Forest to offer even more memory channels and I/O lanes, and to provide a higher power budget. 

We wonder how large Intel's Xeon 7 Diamond Rapids and Clearwater Forest processors will be, but it is, at least, evident that they will be considerably larger than existing CPUs. Since the upcoming processors will likely consume more power than Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest CPUs, it is likely that range-topping stock keeping units (SKUs) will require exotic cooling solutions by default.

Intel does not yet have samples of its Xeon 7 Diamond Rapids processors for its customers, but it certainly needs to ensure that the new platform is ready when it ships new CPUs in 2025. So, for now, it's offering its LGA9324-OKS-AP-BLU interposer for the Gen5 VR test tool. The unit is designed to connect that test tool to a new processor socket to ensure PCIe Gen5 interoperability with the new platform. This interposer allows the test tool to measure the VCCIN rail, but it cannot handle the maximum power requirements needed for certain tests — customers are advised to use a different interposer for higher power loads.

  • Eximo
    Over 9000!

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It%27s_Over_9000!
    Reply
  • slightnitpick
    Eximo said:
    Over 9000!
    ENIAC had over 5 Million hand-soldered joints. I'm not impressed.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    the post made me realize something...idk how many contact pins Epyc has....only just realized amd doesnt make it as easy as intel to know their count anyone know? (one thing intel does well is the socket name giving the info)
    Reply
  • Eximo
    4094 for the older sockets. Latest two use 4844 pins

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socket_SP3
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socket_sTR5
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socket_SP6
    Reply
  • emike09
    Bring this to the next HEDT platform!
    Reply
  • Eximo
    slightnitpick said:
    ENIAC had over 5 Million hand-soldered joints. I'm not impressed.

    I guess, not quite the same thing. The number of interconnects inside of a modern CPU is presumably a staggeringly large number, particularly if you just go by transistor count.

    Each Zen 4 CCD has 6.57 billion transistors, the big chips have 12 of them.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    emike09 said:
    Bring this to the next HEDT platform!

    HEDT isn't usually the path for the the truly massive CPUs. At that level you would just buy the enterprise platform.

    HEDT is aimed at a price point between consumer and commercial/enterprise. Several thousand dollars, not tens of thousands per chip.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Eximo said:
    HEDT isn't usually the path for the the truly massive CPUs. At that level you would just buy the enterprise platform.

    HEDT is aimed at a price point between consumer and commercial/enterprise. Several thousand dollars, not tens of thousands per chip.
    Somebody must've blown the breaker on your humor circuit. I detected a distinct note of sarcasm in that post. Either way, it'd be pretty ridiculous!
    : D
    Reply
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    also up from the 7,529 contacts used by Intel's Xeon 5 Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors.
    Oops, no. These are Xeon 6.
    Reply