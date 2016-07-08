Play And Own 'Elite Dangerous: Arena' For Free This Weekend (On PC) (Updated)

Update, 7/8/2016, 2:14 p.m. PDT: Added a link to the Frontier Store in the Where To Buy section.



For the weekend, Frontier Developments is offering free access to PC players to try out Elite Dangerous’ player versus player variant called Elite Dangerous: Arena. In fact, anyone who downloads Elite Dangerous: Arena this weekend gets to keep their copy for free.

The game first came out earlier this year as a standalone title, separate from the expansive universe of Elite Dangerous. Players can choose from four different ships that specialize in speed, defense or attack. There are four levels to choose from, and you can play in free for all, team deathmatch or capture the flag gameplay modes.

The free period ends on Monday, July 11 at 10 am PDT. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like there are any plans for a similar free event for Xbox One players. However, it’s still available on the Xbox One store for the low price of $7.49.

Name Elite Dangerous: Arena Type Space Simulator, Shooter Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments Platforms Windows, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Xbox One Where To Buy Frontier StoreSteamXbox One Store Release Date February 16, 2016

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.