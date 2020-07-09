Meet ePMR, The New Tech Behind WD's Gold 16TB and 18TB HDDs

WD's new Gold 16TB and 18TB drives stand out because the company is using a new technology to increase drive density. The drives are the first to ship with eMPR (Energy-assisted PMR), a type of Energy Assisted Magnetic Recording (EAMR) that the company has now shared a few details about. This new tech stands in contrast to MAMR, another new technology WD has spent years working on, suggesting that ePMR may be WD's new path forward.

The new drives also mark the debut of the company's triple-stage actuator to a nine-platter hard drive. Both of these new technologies make their debut in the data center WD Gold line of hard drives, but it's possible that we could see this technology worm its way down to the desktop PC market.

The future of HDDs should look much like its past, with new technologies being developed to continue the onward march to storing more data bits in a smaller space, thus improving storage capacity within the same confines as existing devices. However, with the tried-and-true PMR recording technology reaching the upper limits of its capabilities, HDD vendors began developing new technologies that are both quite a mouthful and quite exotic, but both are flavors of EMAR. Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology uses lasers to heat the surface of the drive to improve density, while Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording (MAMR) uses a microwave field to accomplish the same feat. Seagate has chosen the HAMR route, while WD has stated previously that it will use MAMR for its future drives.

However, both vendors haven't shipped those new technologies within their previously-planned timelines, but WD has made the first step to an EAMR technology with the Gold line of drives.

Unlike WD's previous announcements around new recording technology, the company hasn't shared what it sees as the maximum data storage density achievable with ePMR, thought it says it has achieved 1022 Gbits/in2 for its 18TB drive, and 1160 Gbits/in2 for its 16TB model.

WD says it found its new approach during its development of MAMR and HAMR technology. Instead of relying upon a microwave field to drive energy into smaller bits, this technique builds upon the industry-standard Perpendicular Magnetic Recording (PMR) by applying an electrical current to the main pole of the write head during the write operation, which creates an additional magnetic field that reduces jitter in the write currents. This allows the write head to write more consistently to smaller tracks.

This reduction in jitter produces a more consistent write signal, thus allowing the company to increase bits per inch (BPI) and areal density.

WD's new Gold HDDs also mark the debut of the company's triple stage actuator on a drive with nine platters. The system uses three pivot points to increase accuracy of the read/write heads: a Voice Control Motor (VCM) actuator, milliactuator, and microactuator. The enhanced precision enables higher tracks per inch and higher areal density, both of which boost overall capacity.

As expected, the drives come with helium to reduce turbulence inside the case, along with reducing power consumption and allowing the use of thinner platters.

Model Number Capacity Data Transfer Rate Cache WD181KRYZ 18TB 269 MBps 512MB WD161KRYZ 16TB 262 MBps 512MB WD141KRYZ 14TB 267 MBps 512MB WD121KRYZ 12TB 255 MBps 256MB WD102KRYZ 10TB 262 MBps 256MB WD8004FRYZ 8TB 255 MBps 256MB WD6003FRYZ 6TB 255 MBps 256MB WD4003FRYZ 4TB 255 MBps 256MB WD2005FBYZ 2TB 200 MBps 128MB WD1005FBYZ 1TB 184 MBps 128MB

The new drives spin at 7,200 RPM and use the SATA interface. The 16TB model pushes out 262 MBps while the 18TB model peaks at 269MB/s, which is slightly faster than their less-capacious counterparts.

WD says that ePMR technology can work with both standard conventional magnetic recording (CMR), which uses tracks aligned perpendicularly, or Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR), which involves overlapping the tracks to increase density and reduce cost, though it does come with a performance penalty in some types of workloads.

The WD Gold drives are shipping now and have a five-year warranty, 550TB-per-year endurance rating, and 2.5-million hour MTBF, which indicates the new tech is just as reliable as other recording technologies.