Here's A Sneak Peek At Next Week's "Ascension" Update For 'EVE Online' (Update: Now Available)

Update, 11/15/2016, 6:29am PST: The update is now live for all EVE Online players. You can check out the full patch notes on the game's website.



At the end of August, CCP Games announced that it would introduce a free-to-play option for its popular EVE Online game in the form of “Clone States.” The new mode will headline the upcoming “Ascension” expansion update next week, which also has other features for newcomers and veterans alike.

If you’re new to EVE Online, you’ll experience a brand new tutorial system that the developers called “Inception.” In addition to learning the many facets of controlling your ship, you’ll also have a mentor from your chosen Empire help you through a short story arc. Not only will this get you started on some missions, but it also provides some time to get acquainted with the controls.

Once you’ve settled into your role in the EVE universe, it’s time to fit your ship with parts and armor. The new Fitting Simulator lets you experiment with different modules (includes parts that you don’t own yet) so that you can plan your perfect build ahead of time. For the industrial players, there’s also the new Engineering Complexes. These massive structures allow players to manufacture products and ships with reduced cost and materials.

Other features in the update include new ships, visual effects and ship rebalances. For the full list of features, you can check out CCP Games’ page on the update. The free-to-play feature is bound to attract some veterans back into the game, but new players are the main target. For years, EVE Online was a paid massive multiplayer online game. With the new Clone States, some players can try out the game and still contribute to solo missions or as part of a player-created corporation.

