EVGA's Budget B3 Series PSUs Promise High Reliability And Performance (Updated)

Update, 4/13/2017, 2:50pm PT: EVGA informed us that there was an error in the initial press release that stated these units use HDB fans. In fact, all B3 models use Sleeve Bearing fans, which have a significant lower lifetime compared to FDB/HDB fans but are more affordable.

Original article, 4/11/17, 1:30pm PT:

EVGA's new B3 units were announced today, featuring lots of upgrades compared to the previous B2 line, and also covering a wider wattage range. The OEM is again Super Flower, which is definitely an advantage because SF is highly respected in the PSU market these days.

The platform has been upgraded, and in addition to the fully modular cable design, EVGA also added a semi-passive mode, a Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing fan, and (according to EVGA), tighter load regulations (<2%). The 450W-650W units have 150mm depth, whereas the 750W and 850W models are 10mm longer. Efficiency remains at the same level--80 PLUS Bronze certified.

The B3 line positioned between the GQ (FSP OEM) and BQ (HEC and Andyson OEMs) lines, and they're backed by a five-year warranty.

B3 OEM Super Flower Models 850 B3, 750 B3, 650 B3, 550 B3, 450 B3 Max. DC Output 850W - 450W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Bronze Modular Yes (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 130mm Sleeve Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation Yes (Selectable) Number of PCIe 850 B3: 6 750 B3: 4 650 B3: 3 450 B3, 550 B3: 2 Number of EPS 1x for all B3 models Dimensions 850 B3, 750 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) 450 B3 - 650 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 150 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 +12V Max Output 850 B3: 70.8A (849.6W) 750 B3: 62.4A (748.8W) 650 B3: 54.1A (649.2W) 550 B3: 45.8A (549.6W)450 B3: 37.4A (448.8W) Price 850 B3: $99.99 750 B3: $89.99 650 B3: $69.99 550 B3: $59.99450 B3: $49.99 Warranty 5 years

All protection features are included, which is excellent, especially in this budget category. It's quite nice to see OTP in budget PSUs, especially when the temperature rating is lower than 50°C.

On the other hand, it's a shame that even the strongest member of this line has only a single EPS connector. High-end mainboards need more juice in the CPU area, so a single EPS just won't cut it.

Even so, the price tags are quite low, and the competition will probably have a hard time following. In this price category, EVGA brings into the fight Japanese caps along with a rather long warranty. The entry B3 model, with a $50 price tag, looks ideal for small PCs and users on tight budget. In this price it is great to see a fully modular unit, especially if we take into account the modular cables are more expensive to manufacture compared to fixed ones.

All new B3s use a modern platform, featuring an LLC converter on the primary side and DC-DC converters on the secondary side, for the generation of the minor rails. Given those high-end specs, this platform could easily achieve significantly higher efficiency levels, but EVGA wanted it to stay at the same levels as its previous PSU line so as to avoid creating internal competition.