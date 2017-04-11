EVGA's Budget B3 Series PSUs Promise High Reliability And Performance (Updated)

Update, 4/13/2017, 2:50pm PT: EVGA informed us that there was an error in the initial press release that stated these units use HDB fans. In fact, all B3 models use Sleeve Bearing fans, which have a significant lower lifetime compared to FDB/HDB fans but are more affordable.
Original article, 4/11/17, 1:30pm PT:
EVGA's new B3 units were announced today, featuring lots of upgrades compared to the previous B2 line, and also covering a wider wattage range. The OEM is again Super Flower, which is definitely an advantage because SF is highly respected in the PSU market these days.
The platform has been upgraded, and in addition to the fully modular cable design, EVGA also added a semi-passive mode, a Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing fan, and (according to EVGA), tighter load regulations (<2%). The 450W-650W units have 150mm depth, whereas the 750W and 850W models are 10mm longer. Efficiency remains at the same level--80 PLUS Bronze certified.
The B3 line positioned between the GQ (FSP OEM) and BQ (HEC and Andyson OEMs) lines, and they're backed by a five-year warranty.
|B3
|OEM
|Super Flower
|Models
|850 B3, 750 B3, 650 B3, 550 B3, 450 B3
|Max. DC Output
|850W - 450W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Bronze
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 40°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|130mm Sleeve Bearing Fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes (Selectable)
|Number of PCIe
|850 B3: 6 750 B3: 4 650 B3: 3 450 B3, 550 B3: 2
|Number of EPS
|1x for all B3 models
|Dimensions
|850 B3, 750 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) 450 B3 - 650 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 150 mm (D)
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|+12V Max Output
|850 B3: 70.8A (849.6W) 750 B3: 62.4A (748.8W) 650 B3: 54.1A (649.2W) 550 B3: 45.8A (549.6W)450 B3: 37.4A (448.8W)
|Price
|850 B3: $99.99 750 B3: $89.99 650 B3: $69.99 550 B3: $59.99450 B3: $49.99
|Warranty
|5 years
All protection features are included, which is excellent, especially in this budget category. It's quite nice to see OTP in budget PSUs, especially when the temperature rating is lower than 50°C.
On the other hand, it's a shame that even the strongest member of this line has only a single EPS connector. High-end mainboards need more juice in the CPU area, so a single EPS just won't cut it.
Even so, the price tags are quite low, and the competition will probably have a hard time following. In this price category, EVGA brings into the fight Japanese caps along with a rather long warranty. The entry B3 model, with a $50 price tag, looks ideal for small PCs and users on tight budget. In this price it is great to see a fully modular unit, especially if we take into account the modular cables are more expensive to manufacture compared to fixed ones.
All new B3s use a modern platform, featuring an LLC converter on the primary side and DC-DC converters on the secondary side, for the generation of the minor rails. Given those high-end specs, this platform could easily achieve significantly higher efficiency levels, but EVGA wanted it to stay at the same levels as its previous PSU line so as to avoid creating internal competition.
I was VERY disappointed in my Seasonic S12II 620w PSU for my old Sandy Bridge backup gaming rig and got a new CX750M last year for it. That Seasonic didn't even last three years after replacing an at the time 4-year old dead Corsair TX750 originally put in a 2009 C2D build. There are many reasons why people choose budget PSUs but still want quality. Some like me like to keep their older rigs alive but don't want to put big money into them anymore (like an old dying car).
The CX450M , CX550M and CX650M are the new lineup models.
The new CX non M models from GREAT WALL , not sure how good they will be , but not a fan of their PSU's as an OEM.