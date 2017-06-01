EVGA Readies SC17 1080 Gaming Laptop

EVGA’s SC17 gaming laptop just got a major upgrade in the form of a GTX 1080.

The company showcased the new notebook at Computex, and the new iteration of the SC17 is mostly unchanged from its predecessor, the SC17 1070. It still features the unlocked Intel Core i7-7820K processor, 32GB of DDR4-2666, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, a 1TB HDD, and a 4K (3840 x 2160) display with Nvidia G-Sync technology onboard.

The beefier graphics system of the new SC17 1080 isn’t the result of Nvidia’s new Max-Q Design philosophy, rather, EVGA simply increased the thickness of the device by a small increment to accommodate the larger GPU.

Although pricing is not yet available, the EVGA SC17 1080 is slated to arrive sometime this July.