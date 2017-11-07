'The Evil Within 2' Patch Fixes Crashes For Older CPUs

Tango Gameworks continues to improve The Evil Within 2 with patches. The 1.03 update is available for all platforms, but is also contains PC-specific fixes that should make the game run a little more smoothly on low-end systems.

The Evil Within 2’s minimum CPU requirements call for an Intel i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1GHz) or an AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5GHz). However, there are fans using even older chips, specifically the Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 (Kentsfield, 2.4GHz) or AMD’s Phenom II X4 945 (Deneb, 3.0GHz), to play the game, and they’re running into crashing issues during gameplay or when quitting the game. This new patch, however, should fix that problem. It also removes a performance drop when choosing the Display Based or Display Based (Half) option for VSync on a 144Hz monitor.

There are also some improvements to the keyboard and mouse controls. You can now use Num Lock for any action and the direction of moving through weapon options with the mouse wheel is now reversed in order to “feel more intuitive.” Other keyboard changes include the system showing the correct key if specific actions were changed to a different button.

Aside from the PC patches, there are some general fixes as well for all versions of the game. This includes corrected actions for AI enemies and specific moves from Sebastian. There are also some UI patches and numerous improvements to different visual, sound, and text assets. For the full patch notes, check out the latest entry in the game’s news page on Steam.

