Nintendo Shows Off More Gameplay Footage For 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' DLC

More Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is coming your way as early as June 30. On its E3 stream, Nintendo showed off more details on its two pieces of downloadable content (DLC) that will make you sink more time into the open-world game.

The first DLC is called The Master Trials, and Nintendo released details about it last month. It includes a 45-wave trial, tougher challenges in Hard Mode, and new items from previous titles in the franchise. The Master Trials will be released on June 30. You can check it out in a new trailer:

The second piece of DLC is called The Champion’s Ballad. Nintendo didn’t reveal specific details about it, but the game’s website teased an additional story as well as new challenges and a dungeon. Nintendo didn’t reveal a specific date for its release, once again citing the Holiday 2017 window. When it does come out, you’ll be able to purchase physical Amiibo figurines of the game’s four champions.

Nintendo isn’t selling either DLC as standalone content so the only way you can get to play one or both DLC packs is by purchasing the Season Pass, which will cost you $20.