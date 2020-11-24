Ashes of the Singularity Run on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti has been highly rumored by now, to the point where we now know the card is in the works, with a rumored debut on December 2nd. To add even more information to the mix, we've spotted an RTX 3060 Ti benchmark run in Ashes of the Singularity, giving us our first inkling as to how the GPU will perform.

In the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, the RTX 3060 received a total score of 7900 points, running the "Crazy_1080P" preset and DX12 API. The 3060 Ti was able to maintain an average (GPU) frame rate of 95.3 FPS. For comparison to other current-generation GPUs, the RTX 3070 scores 9000 points, and Radeon RX 6800 scores 9500 points.

But of course, we already knew it would be less powerful than the RTX 3070. What's most interesting is how it compares to Nvidia's previous-generation Turing architecture. The only GPU that can keep up with the 3060 Ti from Turing is the RTX 2080 Super, and it manages to pull just ahead of the 3060 Ti with 8400 points and an average frame rate of 101.6 FPS.

(Image credit: ashesofthesingularity.com)

Note that Ashes is very much a CPU benchmark, but both GPUs were tested on a Core i7-8700K. There are other differences that may account for some of the change in performance, but things are still looking quite good.

For a 60 series card, this is certainly excellent performance and something we usually see with every new generation of Nvidia GPUs. For example, Nvidia's Pascal-based GTX 1060 6GB was able to match the Maxwell-based GTX 980 in performance for half the price.

If Nvidia follows this same trend, mathematically the RTX 3060 Ti could land with a $349 MSRP. More likely, it will take over the 2060 Super's $399 price point. Either way, this will be one of the best Ampere based cards for the price. You will get roughly 13% less performance than the RTX 3070, but it will cost 20-30% less.

Again, the price is purely speculation but at least we have some idea as to where the RTX 3060 Ti will land in rasterization performance. Hopefully, Nvidia will maintain an excellent price to performance ratio for the 3060 Ti, as is usual for Nvidia's beloved 60 series cards.