Epic Games Outlines Upcoming 'Fornite' Updates, Features

Epic Games and People Can Fly continue their work on Fortnite, and they're giving players a look at the game's future with another “State of Development” update. The blog post touches on multiple elements of the experience, including combat, cosmetics, and audio improvements.

In terms of gameplay, the developers will make changes in a number of areas including the current shooting model, which will aim (pun intended) to reduce random bullet spread patterns. There are also plans to fix issues with team killing mechanics and make major alterations to the inventory system so it’s easier to manage your items. They will also add more points of interest to the map, improve post-match statistics, and make it easier to find and play with your online friends.

The changes to cosmetic items initially started with the glider. The studios wanted to make texture changes to the item, and now it will continue to improve on it with more detail. They also want to expand this visual revamp to other parts of the game, including pickaxes and playable characters.

In the Battle Royale mode, audio is crucial to survival. Footfalls or an alert by way of a sprung trap can mean the difference between life and death. Multiple features are on the way including the sound of footsteps on different surfaces and launch pad audio cues. These additions can help you discern between friend and foe on the battlefield, which should keep you in the running as other players fall in combat.

More work is required on other features and improvements, which could take a longer time to develop. This includes server optimizations, adding more data centers, and creating custom matches. The blog post didn’t provide specific dates for any of the planned updates, but you can expect more news and patch notes in the future. You can check out the full details for yourself on the game’s website.