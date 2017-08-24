'Fortnite' Tests Your Skills In Survival Mode Update

Those playing Fortnite in its Early Access stage will get new content on August 29 as part of the Survive the Storm update. In addition to new weapons and characters, the update will introduce a limited-time Survival mode event.



In this scenario, you and your team need to gather resources to craft fortifications, traps, and ammunition during the day. Similar to Fortnite’s traditional gameplay, a powerful storm appears, which spawns terrifying monsters that attack your base. However, these enemies are different than your average horde of undead: Some of them are enraged, which means that they’re more aggressive and move faster than other foes. You’ll need to concentrate your fire on these powerful beings if you want to prevent major damage to your base. You also have a limited amount of health in Survival mode, so it’s best to play conservatively if you want to stay alive until the next morning.

If you manage to survive the night, you’ll get “special loot” as a reward. In addition, you’ll also receive tickets that you can use to redeem one of the new Hydraulic armaments. The new arsenal set features high-impact weapons, which can deal heavy damage against enemies.

In addition to the new weapon set and Survival mode, the update also includes new Heroes and Defenders (computer-controlled allies) for you to collect. A new patch is also available to download today that contains a few bug fixes for the game.

You can find out more about the game by watching our archived livestream where we show off two hours of Fortnite gameplay.