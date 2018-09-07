Fortnite Battle Royale: No Audio in Windows 10 Fix

Many Windows 10 users have reported a widespread audio issue with the latest version of Fortnite Battle Royale. If you're experiencing this issues too, know that there is a potential fix to this problem, and it’s quite easy to implement:

1. Exit Fortnite Battle Royale to the Windows 10 desktop.

2. Right click on the white speaker at the bottom right corner in the taskbar. Then select Sounds.

3. Click the Playback tab. All current audio playback devices connected to your computer will display. If you have attached a speaker and a headphone, both will display here.

4. Click on the audio playback device you wish to use.

5. Now click the Set Default Button.

6. A check mark should appear next to your selected playback device.

7. Click on apply and close the window. After that, open Fortnite Battle Royale and check out the sound. It should come from the device you have selected.

Still having an audio problem after following these steps? Then check the audio on other devices by setting different playback devices as default. If you hear sound from other devices but not from the device you want, then it may be a hardware issue.

