'Forza Motorsport 7' Goes Gold, Demo Coming September 19

Turn 10 Studios announced that today that development of Forza Motorsport 7 has crossed the finish line. With an official release date set for October 2, the studio revealed that the game has gone gold, which means that the master disc is finished, and production of copies for the general public are underway. In addition, fans will soon have the opportunity to try the game before release in an upcoming demo, on September 19.

In the preview, there are three different “track experiences.” With the cover car, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, you can try out the new Dubai circuit stage, which also features the famous Jebel Hafeet Pass. For a change of pace, there’s the Mugello track in Italy, where you’ll sit behind the wheel of the massive Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck.

The marquee portion of the demo will put you in control of Nissan’s Nismo GT-R LM on the Nurburgring, specifically its Grand Prix circuit. The track is full of difficult turns and many variations in elevation, which will put your driving skills to the test. If that wasn’t enough, the weather at the Nurburgring is not ideal. The intensity of the rain puts massive puddles on the tarmac, so you need to drive carefully if you don’t want to crash into the wall.

Turn 10 Studios also mentioned that the demo will have multiple driving assists available so that newcomers and hardcore racing fans alike can tailor their racing experience. Furthermore, those who try the demo on PC will have many performance options available, including a benchmark mode so that you can test your PC’s ability to run the game at different graphical presets.

Before you download the demo, make sure your PC meets the game’s system requirements. There’s no word yet on whether or not racing wheels are supported in the demo, but we do know that many of the peripherals in the category, which includes brands such as Thrustmaster, Fanatec, and Logitech, will be supported on launch day. For more information on Forza Motorsport 7, you can check our preview of it at E3 as well as a small sampling of the cars that are included in the game.