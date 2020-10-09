Founders Edition RTX 3080 and RTX 3090s Cut From Nvidia Store, Limited to Best Buy Temporarily

After the disaster involving scalpers and bots snagging Founders Edition RTX 3080s and RTX 3090s from Nvidia's online store, Nvidia has halted sales completely for its online store and redirected Founders Edition units toward Best Buy alone. Supposedly Nvidia is updating the store to prevent bots and scalpers from grabbing cards in the future. Here is Nvidia's word on the matter:

We have heard your feedback regarding the NVIDIA online store and are working to improve the experience.

In the meantime, we will be selling our GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition through other partners. In the US, you can shop for Founders Edition at Best Buy – GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. In Europe, we continue to review Founders Edition fulfillment options.

Founders Edition units are limited, and more will be available in the coming weeks alongside an increasing supply of boards from our global board partners.

--Suroosh@NVIDIA

Fortunately, the shutdown only applies to Nvidia's online store and its own Founders Edition cards. But good luck trying to find them at Best Buy as (at the time of writing) they have none in stock. This has been a common problem for all computer retail stores, as Nvidia is simply struggling to keep Ampere GPUs stocked up and says supply may not meet demand until early 2021.