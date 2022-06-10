AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Heads to 16 More Games

AMD released a new blog post earlier this morning sharing further details surrounding the FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) adoption rate by video game titles and game developers. According to AMD, 16 new titles will gain FSR 2.0 support soon, including big hitters such as Hitman 3 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

FSR 2.0 adoption by game development studios is also looking good, with 19 more game studios supporting AMD's upscaling technology. These firms include ACME Game Studio, Arkane Lyon, Asobo Studio, CCP Games, GIANTS Software, IO Interactive, Luminous Productions, Luoxigu Network, Obsidian Entertainment, Perfect World Games (developer of Perfect World and Swordsman), Reflection/Bandai Namco, Respawn Entertainment, rct.ai, Santa Monica Studio, Souleve/Netmarble F&C, Striking Distance Studios, Tag Studio, Thunder Fire, and Wonder People.

As a result, we should see many more new games and current games featuring AMD's new upscaling technology as time progresses. So the future is looking bright for FSR.

With the addition of 16 more titles receiving FSR 2.0 support, video game adoption of version 2.0 has grown to 19 games in all so far. Upcoming titles include Abyss World, Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Forspoken, Grounded, Hitman 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Overprime, Perfect World Remake, Rescue Party: Live!, Super People, Swordsman Remake, The Callisto Protocol, and Unknown 9: Awakening. This is on top of the three titles already supporting FSR 2.0, including God of War, Death loop, and Farming Simulator 22.

Surprisingly, AMD also announced that FSR 1.0 support is increasing simultaneously. With seven more titles now supporting version 1.0, including Arma Reforger, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dolmen, Hitman 3, Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition, Sniper Elite 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and V Rising.

This might seem strange, considering FSR 2.0 is already out in the wild. However, FSR 1.0's more basic upscaling technique is far less demanding on GPU hardware. In addition, game implementation requirements for version 1.0 are also less demanding on game developers. These two facts can make FSR 1.0 more appealing than FSR 2.0. But, there's nothing to stop developers from adding 1.0 and 2.0 into a single game.

Official AMD FSR 2.0 Benchmarks - God of War & Farming Simulator 22

In the blog post, AMD also shared new benchmarks of FSR 2.0 running on God of War and Farming Simulator 22. For testing, AMD used two of its new "6x50 XT" series GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6750 XT paired to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU and 3600MHz DDR4 memory.

Technically, the 6650 XT is listed in the testing suite; however, AMD accidentally duplicated slides of the 6750 XT twice in Farming Simulator 22, so we don't know how the 6650 XT performs until AMD fixes the editing error.

In God of War at 4K Ultra settings, the RX 6950 XT showed gains of up to 45% with the various FSR 2.0 presets. At native resolution, average frame rates were in the mid-60s. With FSR 2.0 Quality, the average frame rate increased the most at 83 FPS. However, in Balanced and Performance mode, performance starts to drop off a bit, with balanced hitting 90 FPS and performance hitting 96 FPS, respectively.

With the RX 6750 XT, we see the same behavior in God of War in the same settings but with a significantly reduced frame rate, which is expected. Frame rates at native resolution are not great, with average FPS hitting the low 40s. But Quality mode mostly fixes that frame rate jumping up to 54 FPS on average. The balanced mode is only slightly better at 58 FPS. Performance mode is the only FSR option that gets the 6750 XT above 60 FPS with a 63 FPS average.

For a more in-depth review of FSR 2.0 in God of War, check out our coverage here.

Farming Simulator 22 sees a much more linear result for FSR 2.0, with FPS increasing uniformly across all three quality presets. With the RX 6750 XT, frame rates at native resolution are already quite good at 107 FPS on average. But, they do get a lot better with FSR 2.0 enabled. In quality mode, frame rates increase to 124 FPS on average, in balanced it goes up to 135 FPS, and in performance mode, average frame rates go up to their highest at 146.

Again, AMD, unfortunately, made an editing error in its post and duplicated slides of the RX 6750 XT, so we don't have results of the RX 6650 XT in Farming Simulator 22 at this time. However, AMD does say FSR 2.0 boosts performance by up to 1.4x at 4K in Farming Simulator 22 with the 6650 XT. So, expect similar frame rate increases with AMD's lower-end RDNA2 GPU, as was the case with the RX 6750 XT results.