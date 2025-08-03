Botched GPU baking job is fixed by a maestro chef — Northwest Repairs resuscitates a dead graphics card by reballing its core and memory

This AMD 7800 XT was cooked, literally.

Repairing a dead RX 7800 XT
This is a real, unaltered frame from the video. (Image credit: northwestrepair on YouTube)

We've seen our fair share of repair jobs recently, but this one takes the cake for being the most botched attempt—before it hit the legendary desk of Northwest Repairs. They brought back a dead 5090 to life not too long ago, and this time it's an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, one that survived being baked in an oven. Instead of the intended reflow that would've otherwise fixed it, the card just died. Fret not, though, as it reached the hands of a master chef.

AMD 7800XT GPU baking gone wrong but saved ? - YouTube AMD 7800XT GPU baking gone wrong but saved ? - YouTube
Let's walk back a bit and add some context. The owner bought this XFX Speedster 7800 XT Merc 319 from Facebook Marketplace, and it never worked, so it was sent to Northwest Repairs for assessment. Once on the bench, our host Tony opened it up and was greeted with flux residue all over the board, indicating a reflow was (poorly) attempted previously. Upon further inspection, the GPU core looked intact, but its retention frame came undone the moment it was touched. This drove down the chances of a successful repair to "0.1%," according to Tony, but since the core wasn't cracked, all hope was not lost yet.

The right way to reflow a PCB is by putting in on a BGA rework station and heating momentarily while regulating temperatures. This ensures the flux melts properly, allowing the solder to reflow in a natural, calculated way. Baking the board in the oven can cause a sudden thermal shock which can warp it or—worst case scenario, crack the on-board components, including the GPU core itself. That's an irreversible fate but, fortunately, the 7800 XT had not slipped that far.

Repairing a dead RX 7800 XT

(Image credit: northwestrepair on YouTube)

The fix, then, was simple... by expert standards. Put the PCB under a thermal camera to detect any anomalies and address them one by one. Right off the bat, the GPU core was seen exhibiting short bursts of heat that looked like mini explosions. Moreover, running a memory test showed that three memory chips were faulty. This confirms why the reflow attempt from before did not work; the VRAM likely has ripped pads underneath that need to be reballed now. As such, Tony got to work on not just taking out the memory chips, but also the core itself.

A beautiful montage follows... which ends up in failure. The GPU, despite having a reballed core and memory, still doesn't boot. A memory test is run again and one of the VRAM chips turns out to be the culprit. Our repair guy wasn't sure at this point whether he did a bad job repairing the pads, or whether the chip was simply a goner. Nonetheless, he replaced the last suspect memory chip with a new one known to work and, voilà, the card finally posted. As a final measure, Tony replaced the thermal pads before reassembling the card since the original ones were "all junk to begin with."

Image 1 of 7
An RX 7800 XT with its retention frame removed from the core
(Image credit: Northwest Repair)

This repair job shows the importance of ingenuity, a core (no pun intended) human trait, mixed with our tenacity. Not everyone can afford to casually buy a new graphics card if their current one dies on them, especially if you're in a region with shoddy warranty systems or dealing through the second-hand market. Service shops like Northwest Repair help keep hardware out of landfills, ensuring there's a safe haven for parts stuck in a coma. After all, there's a certain convenience associated with tinkering with your own components, and it serves as a key constituent of this custom gaming PC hobby we're all enrolled in.

Equally crucial is to not downplay the sheer craftsmanship involved in such a task. Replacing a GPU's memory is a tall order in of itself, let alone reballing the core. The 7800 XT in question came with non-human blood and poop marks over the PCB as well, but that's an uninteresting detail compared to everything else the repair entailed. Because we're used to seeing crazy shunt mods and DIY goodies left and right, it might not stand out as special but remember that these are professionals operating at the top of their game.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • A Stoner
    So, how much does something like this cost? I have an RTX 2080 that does not work that I would like to transplant in place of a 1060 I have for my backup machine because I upgraded my side monitors from 16x10 1200p to 2160p monitors and now the backup machine struggles when I remote desktop into it to do maintenance. Obviously, i have no idea what is wrong with it, but what would a nominal job like this cost at a guy like this expert baker?
  • M0rtis
    Ooooh I had to do this several times back in the day with my laptop's 8800 GTX. It was a known issue with the series although I cant remember which component had the solder that would get cracks in the traces I believe ?

    It was replaced once near the end of the warranty period and after that, I was left to fix it myself by reflowing the solder by heating the card in the oven and letting it cool slowly. It took about 2 hours of gradual heating and cooling and was very doable if you followed a guide or just used some brain cells to think about heating and cooling cycles.

    Luckily the card didnt have any plastic components on it that needed to be removed. I doubt its as easy to do with a modern laptop card since everything is on a single motherboard. Those were the last glory days of the MXM 3.0b graphics cards being used in laptops.

    Unfortunately doing this is only a stopgap solution because the solder joints do fail again and the time between failures reduces with each reflow. I eventually replaced it with the only alternative - the 9800GT which was unfortunately pretty much the same card with the same flaws. Still, the laptop lasted me a good 5-6 years and was only just starting to show signs of ageing.

    My pro strat worked out. If you buy a gaming laptop, if you have a choice, dont pick the highest resolution screen possible. Pick the tier below that. You will get a better screen since the technology available for it is mature and your hardware can push that resolution easier, giving your laptop a longer usable lifespan.
  • bit_user
    A Stoner said:
    So, how much does something like this cost?
    Yeah, it seems to me like a tricky business model, since not many people have the level of skill nor specialized equipment needed for such repairs. If it takes a lot of time, as well, then you're talking about a real cost for the business. Yet, consumers wouldn't pay more to fix a card than what it would cost to get a replacement on the used market.

    My guess is that the majority of their repairs are easy jobs like a blown capacitor and their base rate probably more than covers those. I wonder how much revenue they get from these Youtube videos, because those might serve as more than mere advertising, to help recoup the costs of the more tricky repairs.

    A Stoner said:
    I upgraded my side monitors from 16x10 1200p to 2160p monitors and now the backup machine struggles when I remote desktop into it to do maintenance.
    That's interesting. One of my PCs at work has an old GTX 1050 Ti hooked up to a 4k @ 60 Hz via DisplayPort. For regular desktop stuff, it's been great. Not sure about the demands of remote desktop, since I don't use it on that machine.

    FWIW, I had a lot of trouble with that monitor + graphics card using HDMI. It had lots of trouble achieving sync. The same cable & monitor work perfectly on a laptop with intel iGPU.
  • bit_user
    M0rtis said:
    If you buy a gaming laptop, if you have a choice, dont pick the highest resolution screen possible. Pick the tier below that. You will get a better screen since the technology available for it is mature and your hardware can push that resolution easier, giving your laptop a longer usable lifespan.
    I never really got the point of laptops with more than about 1080p resolution. I already had one of those 20 years ago, with a 15.4" screen. The DPI was high enough I never felt a need or desire to get anything higher in that size laptop, which is also as large as I would consider buying.

    Needless to say, the same is doubly true of phones.
