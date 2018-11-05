DRAMa: Chinese Vendor Fujian Jinhua Denies Stealing US Firm's Trade Secrets

(Image credit: Jiri Vaclavek/Shutterstock)

DRAM never gets boring. Shortly after the federal government's U.S. Department of Commerce prohibited U.S. organizations from exporting goods to Chinese DRAM vendor Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd., the company has released a statement defending itself against the claim that it stole trade secrets from a U.S. business.

According to the Department of Commerce, Fujian Jinhua's plan to increase DRAM production "threatens the long-term economic viability of U.S. suppliers of these essential components of U.S. military systems," which means the DRAM maker "poses a significant risk of becoming involved in activities that are contrary to the national security interests of the United States."

Quick note: The following results from a Google Translate interpretation of Fujian Jinhua's statement. You can find the full statement here. The translation likely isn't perfect and, therefore, could twist Fujian Jinhua's message in some way. However, the following should offer a rough idea of what the company had to say:

"Jinhua Company has always firmly adhered to independent research and development routes, continuously increased investment, carried out research and development and manufacturing of memory and memory-related products and achieved a number of patent achievements. Jinhua Company always attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights, and there is no behavior to steal other company technologies.

"Micron regards the development of Jinhua as a threat and adopts various means to prevent and destroy the development of Jinhua. The United States has included Jinhua in the U.S.' 'list of entities for export control' and has taken judicial measures. In this regard, Jinhua Company resolutely safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, requires the other party to immediately stop wrong practices and facilitates and promotes the normal trade and cooperation between the two enterprises."

The Department of Commerce didn't say which U.S. technologies it believed Fujian Jinhua used for its DRAM products, but the company has gone back and forth with Micron over allegations of patent infringement and theft of intellectual property. Fujian Jinhua and another DRAM maker, United Microelectronics Corporation, were previously granted an injunction that prevented Micron from selling select products in China.

This makes the Department of Commerce's decision the latest in a series of conflicts between the U.S. and China in recent months. (More on those disputes, which include tariffs threatening some $200 billion worth of goods originating from China, can be found in our previous coverage.) But just like Micron didn't keep quiet when the Chinese government barred it in July, Fujian Jinhua had a few things to say itself.