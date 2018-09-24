Will Tariffs Raise U.S. Component and PC Prices? It’s Complicated
Credit: ittoilmatar / Shutterstock.com
The companies that produce parts for computers are bracing for the effects of a new set of tariffs that the United States has imposed on Chinese goods. It’s very likely, experts and sources tell us, that we will see increased prices for components as well as pre-built desktops.
Under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, tariffs on roughly $200 billion of Chinese goods went into effect on Sept. 24 at a rate of 10 percent. On Jan. 1, 2019, that rate is scheduled to inflate to 25 percent.
How much will consumer prices rise? Well, that’s complicated. It depends on how the tariffs are applied. Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy told Tom’s Hardware..
“If the taxes remain levied on the final AIB [add-in board] and not just the China final-assembly value-add, then GPU prices will rise until that manufacturing can be moved,” he said. “I would expect AIB manufacturers, AMD and Nvidia to be lobbying to just get the final assembly taxed versus the entire bill of materials.”
Price Bulls and Bears
Even with the tariffs in effect, companies are still not certain what the results will be for their business or their pricing.
A source from one major manufacturer of components and computers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told us that it will depend heavily on the product line, but that the company is considering hiking its prices. However, completed laptop computers and all-in-one desktops are not on the list.
Other desktops, the source told us, are likely to be affected, and that “we are evaluating if we will increase pricing on them.” On the component side, the source named motherboards and GPUs as likely to be subject to tariffs, though the vendor wants to get “within market pricing.”
Not everyone in the industry is fearful of changes in pricing or business practices. Drew Prarie of AMD’s corporate communications team suggests that the chip maker won’t see a massive effect on its business.
For starters, notebooks aren’t affected, and neither are game consoles. So chips in those products won’t be penalized. Additionally, on the CPU side, AMD controls its own supply chain. The biggest question mark is in GPUs because some partner cards are made in China.
“What makes [CPUs] different is it’s more of our supply chain than leveraging partner supply chains on the graphics side with the AIBs,” Prarie said. He declined to comment on those partners’ supply chains, citing a lack of knowledge.
Lobbying for Change
AMD, along with Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm and other chip makers are members of the Semiconductor Industry Association, a lobbying group. The SIA didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time, but in July, the company highlighted a letter from U.S. members of Congress to the U.S. Trade Representative suggesting that the tariffs would harm consumers and businesses domestically.
“SIA agrees with the concerns raised in the letter and will continue to strongly make the case to the Administration that while combatting China’s problematic trade practices is the right goal, tariffs on semiconductors and related products are the wrong approach,” it wrote at the time.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment about potential increasing prices and how the U.S. tariffs affect global supply chains.
Getting Around the Tariffs
Several sources point out that there are several moving parts that complicate things further. For one, the tariffs apply to goods imported from China, but these companies may have warehouses full of goods already in the United States, possibly in anticipation of this type of event.
“Any material (such as AIBs) that arrives in a US port (includes airports)... gets the 10 percent tax applied to it. That tax will have to be passed on,” analyst Jon Peddie wrote in an email. He said that major vendors keep roughly 30-days worth of inventory in the U.S., so he predicts prices will rise in the middle or at the end of October.
However, OEMs can potentially use their supply chains to avoid the tariffs.For example, a company manufacturing a component in China to be sold in a pre-built system could send it to a manufacturer outside of the United States to be assembled and then shipping to America. It’s less clear if there’s a way for companies to do this with individual components, though.
Manufacturers could also move their supply chains outside of China, but that would be costly and take a lot of time. Still, recent reports suggest that companies have been planning these shifts for a long time.
But whether prices will increase, whether your favorite CPU or GPU vendor has enough supply in the United States, whether China’s counterattacks in the trade war make the U.S. back down or whether companies will get their manufacturing out of China are all open questions. So will this affect you directly? Possibly. Maybe. It’s complicated.
Welcome to the taxes everyone else in the world pays.
Unless Foxconn is making the PCBs, I doubt an increase will occur on the PC market... that's another story for Apple devices.
All it's going to do is push manufacturing for the US market to move outside of China. Like, maybe to Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, etc. Very little of it will be coming (back) to the US.
And in order to make that happen, we have to pay essentially a federal sales tax. On top of that, it's also hurting US exports to China. You're really cool with that?
There are lots of ways to promote more domestic manufacturing. Except in cases where underutilized capacity exists, tariffs usually aren't the best tool in the box.
Really? Most PC products I've purchased in the past 10+ years are made in China. Even Japanese and Taiwanese companies do it.
Semiconductors are probably the main exception. Most of the chips we buy still aren't fabbed there. Also, HDD makers have legacy plants outside of China.
If the US customer pays for the tariffs, then USA is (still, if ever) being ripped off.
I think the argument is that the short-term pain would be worth it, if it resulted in strategic gains. For the most part, what's lacking is strategy. The big risk is that neither Trump nor China will back down. It's not that there aren't plenty legitimate complaints against China, but this is a very high-stakes way to prosecute the case. It could result in a lot of pain for little or no gain.
The main reason tariffs are being used is because it's the tool the President has. For historical reasons, congress had allowed the US President to levy tariffs of up to 25% for national defense purposes. As the saying goes: "when all you've got is a hammer, everything starts to look like a nail."
One alternative was to create a trading block which excluded China. This was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Now, there are plenty of valid grievances against that particular treaty and negotiating process, but it was definitely less confrontational and would've created a trading block with even more leverage than the US, alone.
If this occurred two decades ago I would be in agreement. Tariffs should move the demand back to your country but the US simply can't manufacture this "stuff" so all its going to do is move manufacturing to some other country not China or the US. At the end of the day the American people are subsidising moving manufacturing to another country.
The bubble in China could pop with all that debt (think of a Japanese style "Lost Decade" crash in the early 90s), and the economy is already showing signs of slowing down. My guess is that China will counter via devaluing the Yuan. In fact, it was just reported a view days ago that China would not do such a thing - which tells me they'll probably do the opposite if they've got to underline that with a statement defensively. If they do in fact devalue the Yuan, that would counter the consumer effects of new imposed tariffs; either in whole or part. Meaning, not much of a price change for the US consumer.
So what's the really all about?? Again, purely a guess, but thinking about it this way. The massive trade imbalance is in fact funding all the HAMs (Hot Asian Money) to be purchasing real-estate in the West while money in the mainland is funding the Chinese military. That and China is looking to expand a Belt and Road initiative via an expanding empire. They're welcome to it like any other nation (empire building that is). But, (and they're always a "but") this is a recipe for regional Pacific conflict that would no doubt spark war between neighboring nations and God forbid, nuclear armed India!
So that all said, I'm not so sure this is purely out of America's interests directly as it is indirectly via preventing major military conflicts via neutering Chinese progress in their own endeavors. However as history has proven, a Trade War can lead to a hot war. So meaning, a total back-fire. And if that happens, you can forget about increase PC prices as that will be the least of your worries!
This continual lack of understanding is what got the USA into this 20 month mess in the first place. Adding tariffs is just a flat tax on everyone that buys those goods. The tiny "tax cut" we got in 2017 is negated 200% by the tariffs now in place not to mention the soaring oil prices.
Exactly. Tariffs are taxes - flat taxes that hurt the poor the hardest. The pitiful tax cut was just a redistribution of wealth to the oil companies and corporations. They gave you a tiny scrap back and took ten times that in higher priced goods and gasoline. Ironically that redistribution is the very thing conservatives used to bemoan about progressive policies.
Exactly!!!
As for capacity, the reason we don't have underutilized capacity is because outsourcing/importing *annihilated* underprotected domestic production in many sectors (and it wasn't always unintentional). If you have limited (or zero) capacity, of course you don't have any underutilization. You make 1000 widgets a month, and you're just about maxed - too bad the nation imports 100M units because the only ones buying the 1000 domestic units are government entities. But hey, at least we're not underutilized.
What should have happened is we should have dealt with this impending trade monster many years ago. The Bushes and Clintonbamas all ignored it. Now we are fighting an uphill battle and frankly, I don't see a lot of good options. With that said, the status quo wasn't heading in a good direction long-term, and doing nothing wasn't appealing either. I haven't seen a great solution yet, certainly not one that would unfold as planned in the real world.
The TPP was such a monstrosity that even Clinton dropped support.
"You down with TPP?"
"I'm not down with TPP."
"No, you're supposed to say 'Yeah, you know me'."
That reminds me, is Zach Galifianakis still alive after that?
No, I can't agree with that. The point about them is that, if correctly used, tariffs can act as a band-aid to redress the effects of the underlying problem.
To correct your analogy, tariffs are similar to forcing a vandal to pay for the property he damaged. It doesn't change the fact that he damaged it, but can make up for it.
Using tariffs as a punishment is precisely the most dangerous way to employ them. From a free trade perspective, they would only be used as a short-term fix for "dumping" scenarios, or other unjustified trade imbalances.
This brings me back to my earlier point: "when all you've got is a hammer, everything starts to look like a nail."
I'm not saying don't do anything about China, but to say that tariffs are the best answer lacks imagination and ignores history.
There are lots of people who like protectionism. It was a major part of Trump's campaign.
Also, free trade is not fair trade. Fair trade is a term coined in direct opposition to free trade. Free trade would say that nobody should have any tariffs or trade barriers, no matter what. Fair traders would say that we don't want free trade at the expense of things like worker and environmental exploitation. Fair trade isn't necessarily the same as protectionism, but there's overlap.
True, though I've heard China is even outsourcing some manufacturing for a few years, now. Production might just move to Chinese-owned/funded plants, elsewhere. One Belt, One Road.
Yeah, I get that. But the best solution needs to target the actual problem. In the case of the steel/aluminum tariffs, there actually was overcapacity, as evidenced by mills having to shut down. I'm not fully supportive of that move, but at least it made sense at some basic level.
However, in industries where there's no overcapacity (and, in many cases, no capacity), then you need to take a longer-term approach to build the capacity. That way, you at least get some gain for the pain. So, you could do this by having government-underwritten loans and subsidies. I don't want to get into an ideological debate about whether that's the best option, but I'm just giving a for-instance (and this is essentially standard practice, in China).
It actually goes back further than that. Since the 1960's or 1970's, US political culture has been dominated by free trade ideology, sometimes referred to by one of its chief proponents, the Chicago school of economics.
I don't actually know what Obama wanted to do, but his work on TTIP and TPP were efforts supported by the Congress he had to work with. He definitely took the conservative approach, as in going with the conventional wisdom. Although, if you look back to the original economic stimulus package from 2009, there were some parts which tried to favor domestic suppliers for goods and materials that either got removed or disregarded (after outcry from countries who blamed the US for causing the world-wide recession of the time).
There are a few easy options that are politically difficult. Most of our global competitors don't have employer-sponsored healthcare, for instance. This requirement makes US workers significantly more expensive to employ.
Probably a less controversial idea would be to invest in infrastructure, prioritizing things that would make it cheaper for businesses to operate. This would create jobs both in the short and long term. Infrastructure spending is another thing China has done quite heavily, and for quite a while.
It was easy for politicians to buy into it, since the major economic indicators seemed headed in the right direction. The problems mainly had to do with unequal sharing of the benefits. You had a growing population of folks who were disenfranchised, and somewhere in the past 50 years, I guess people stopped caring about the welfare of their countrymen. The business community was all to happy to outsource jobs and import immigrant labor, and the politicians' patronage was easily secured.
Clinton dropped it for political reasons. She probably thought it was the right (and not too controversial) thing to do, but realized her position was untenable after Bernie and Trump came out against it.
I don't think it was worse than what Trump will eventually negotiate. In fact, he might just be the one to revive it, although rebranded as something else.
Certainly, if he wants to get anything in place with the EU, in his first term, it'll be heavily based on TTIP. Negotiating trade agreements of such scope and scale is an extremely drawn-out process, so it's probably his only option.
Yeah, when and where it benefits them. They don't have quite the same impetus to do so as shareholder-driven domestic firms. I think a lot of their motivation is to dodge our efforts to slow them down, and to obscure their growing dominance. Furthermore, try to do the same in China (own a Chinese plant). Good luck. Looking at the increasing foreign ownership of various companies and property in the US makes me nervous, but I can't see an easy (and sane) way to tackle that issue (ditto for shareholder-driven issues).
Indeed. Our domestic labor costs are already plenty high compared to China without factoring in anything else, meanwhile we've got a lot of states that intentionally push up the cost of labor. Then there's the tax and regulatory burdens. Moving overseas or outsourcing production makes a company more competitive, allowing them to perform better against competition that also takes advantage of less expensive, well, everything.
To discourage this, you need barriers to make it unappealing for them to do so, and/or incentivize doing the right thing. Part of that may include making sure the playing field is a bit more level (on a case-by-case basis depending on the nation in question) for them to compete. I think there's some room between 100% free trade with all nations, and full-steam protectionism that tariffs ALL imports. I think it should be done cautiously and in moderation, and I think we should take the lessons of the past to heart. It doesn't even have to be done with much in the way of tariffs, but a lot of the levers we have are glued tight by Congress and many States. At any rate, given how much of our industry we've lost, it's definitely going to be challenging.