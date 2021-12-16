Alder Lake Mobile Benchmarks Point to 9 New Processors

@BenchLeaks, a Twitter account that shares test results from the publicly-available Geekbench 5 database, has posted new benchmark results relating to nine new mobile Alder Lake Core i5, i7, and i9 processors. The CPUs range from the Core i5-1240P with 12 cores and 16 threads to the Core i9-12900HK with 14 cores and 20 threads.

The new processors are divided up into the H- and P-series. We don't know all the details and differences between the two lineups, but the P-series, like the Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1280P, appear to have the same core counts as its H-series brethren like the Core i5-12500H and the Core i7-12700H. The only difference is substantially lower base clocks, which means the P-series should have lower TDPs and will be reserved for thin-and-light notebooks.

Bear in mind that Geekbench 5 results shouldn't be taken too seriously as a measurement of real-world performance, as the overall scores don't directly correlate to any single type of workload. At most, take these results as a general idea of where CPU performance would land compared to other Intel CPU results.

There are also some serious issues with the test results, with parts like the Core i9 having vastly reduced scores than their less-powerful Core i7 counterparts. We suspect Geekbench 5 might not fully support the new chips, which could explain why the results appear to be erroneous.

CPU Model: Core Count: Single-Threaded Multi-Threaded Intel Core i5-1240P 12 Cores, 16 Threads 1149 3060 Intel Core i7-1260P 12 Cores, 16 Threads 1721 9697 Intel Core i7-1280P 14 Cores, 20 Threads 1602 6369 Intel Core i5-12500H 12 Cores, 16 Threads 1602 8367 Intel Core i7-12650H 10 Cores, 16 Threads 1738 10016 Intel Core i7-12700H 14 Cores, 20 Threads 1758 12164 Intel Core i7-12800H 14 Cores, 20 Threads 1654 9618 Intel Core i9-12900HK 14 Cores, 20 Threads 1751 6438

There's also a test result for a Core i5-12450H with just eight cores and 12 threads, but it was run with an OpenCL test (14,343 points) instead of the standard tests used for the above table.

These CPUs should make up most of Intel's Alder Lake mobile lineup next year. As such, they'll be the true test of Intel's hybrid core architecture to see if it can make big strides in laptops where the efficiency cores could really come in handy for ensuring better battery life in notebooks.

Intel has already started shipping its mobile Alder Lake parts to its OEM partners just a month ago, so that's why we can see so many CPU benchmark results today. The new Alder Lake laptops should be in testing as the products are readied for release sometime next year.