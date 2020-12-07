GeForce Now Will Support Cyberpunk 2077 On Launch Day

If your PC can't handle Cyberpunk 2077's intense system requirements or you can't find a graphics card or CPU to upgrade your PC in time for the December 10th launch, you now have an alternative platform to play on. Nvidia has partnered with GOG.com to incorporate its version of Cyberpunk 2077 into the GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Nvidia will have the game ready to play on December 10th for anyone who has the service.

The only major requirement you need to have in order to run the game on GeForce Now is to have the GoG version of Cyberpunk 2077. If you buy the game through Steam or any other platform it will not work with GeForce Now. The platform is available on Windows, Mac, Nvidia Shield, Chromebooks, Android and Safari Web Browsers (for iPhone and iPad support). You will also need at least a 15mbps download speed from your ISP to support 720P 60FPS gameplay or 25mbps for 1080P 60FPS support.

The only unfortunate thing you'll find with GeForce Now is that it is limited to a 1920x1200 resolution and 60hz. Technically, you can get 120Hz support but for that you'll have to drop down to 1280x720.

But at that 1080P resolution, the GeForce Now servers can absolutely handle Cyberpunk 2077 and should be able to do so at ultra settings. Each cluster runs on an Intel CC150 8 core 16 thread processor, 14GB of RAM, and a Tesla T10-8 Turing GPU. The latter is a server version of the RTX 2080 Ti with slightly more CUDA cores and a lower core frequency. Here is a Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark result at 1080P ultra settings (RTX off) with v sync off running on GeForce Now, for perspective on what the platform is capable of.

(Image credit: Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

There are three categories you can sign up for. The first is the free version, which will limit you to one hour of game time per session. Also, you will be on low priority, meaning people who pay for the service will get access faster if there's heavy traffic on the platform. If you pay for the "Founders" membership, that gives you priority access to GeForce Now servers, six hours of session time, and unlocked ray tracing support. For only $5.99 a month, I would highly recommend this option if you want a good Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Finally, there's the six-month Founders membership at just $24.95.

If you can't afford the $25 outlay, $6 a month is still a really good deal to play Cyberpunk 2077 in all its glory at full HD resolution. But if you can splurge on the six-month Founders membership, that will give you quite a while to save up for your prized new component. And by that time, hopefully the stock issues with recent AMD and Nvidia GPUs and AMD CPUs will be a think of the past.