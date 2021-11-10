Trending

FADU Technology Announces Speedy 14 GB/s Gen 5 SSD

New SSD offers nearly twice the bandwidth of Gen 4 NVMe drives

Stock image of an SSD
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just as mainstream computers begin adopting PCIe Gen 5 support, FADU Technology has announced its first-ever PCIe Gen 5 SSD and SSD controller designs. According to GlobeNewswire, these SSDs will target 14.6 GB/s of performance, consume less power and will be designed specifically for the cloud and data center market. 

FADU's preliminary specification for its Gen 5 SSD includes sequential write speeds of up to 10.4 GB/s, and sequential read speeds of up to 14.6GB/s, all while consuming less than 5.2W of power.

FADU Echo SSDs Preliminary Specification
SSD Form FactorsE1.S / E1.L / E3 / U.2
SSD Controller FADU FC5161
Host Interface PCIe 5.0 x 4 / NVMe 1.4+ / OCP Cloud Spec 2.0
NAND Interface 16 Channel / ONFi 5 (2400MT/s)
Sequential Read 14.6 GB/s
Sequential Write 10.4 GB/s
Random Read 3400 KIOPs
Random Write 735 KIOPs
Average Power <5.2 W

The new SSDs will operate on a PCIe Gen 5 interface with four lanes of connectivity and feature the NVMe 1.4+ protocol along with OCP Cloud Spec 2.0. SSD form factors.

While we don't have signs of a consumer variant just yet, it's good to know that Gen 5 SSDs are being built right now. So we can expect that technology to trickle down to the consumer market. This is especially important, considering we already have our first consumer-based platform that supports Gen 5 SSDs, in the form of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and Z690 motherboards. For now, there are no Gen 5 products on the market making PCIe Gen 5 support largely useless for everybody until Gen 5 products start coming online.

These SSDs are poised to launch in late 2022.

  • InvalidError
    If nobody adopts new standards because no products exist to plug next-gen products into, adoption will take a long time.

    At some point, someone has to hatch the chicken to get the pecking started.
    Reply