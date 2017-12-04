Gigabyte Circumvents Nvidia’s Strict GTX 1070 Ti Clock Rates With New Aorus Card

Gigabyte announced a new Aorus-branded Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card featuring one-click overclocking.

The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8G takes form in a familiar Windforce 3X cooling shroud, with three specially-curved fans blowing air over aluminum fins that are connected with four copper heatpipes. The pipes make direct contact with the GPU and a large metal base plate that covers the VRAM modules via thermal pads, and the backplate also has a copper plate under the GPU for increased heat dissipation.

The new graphics card puts Gigabyte on a laundry list of vendors offering GTX 1070 Ti GPUs on custom PCBs. All of Nvidia’s partners were required to ship their respective GTX 1070 Ti cards with the reference base and boost clock rates (1,607MHz and 1,683MHz, respectively), making the cooling design (and a few brand-specific features) the only differentiation between all the GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards on the market. However, Gigabyte has found a way to circumvent Nvidia’s strict clockrate freeze for its new triple-fan Aorus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8G graphics card.

Similar to EVGA’s GTX 1070 Ti lineup, Gigabyte offers a one-click overclocking feature via software; its Aorus Graphics Engine Software automatically boosts the card’s clock rates to what the company would have liked to ship it with had Nvidia not restricted factory overclocks. Unlike EVGA’s automatic overclocking feature, which increases clockrates on a per-card basis with varying results, Gigabyte is guaranteeing its OC Mode base and boost clock frequencies of 1,683MHz and 1,771MHz (respectively) for every one of these new cards. Although this is not an aggressive overclock—it’s only an 88MHz boost clock increase—Gigabyte’s automatic OC feature is an easy and clever way to get around the restricted clock rates.

Like most GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards, the Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8G sports a single 8-pin power connector and requires at least a 500W power supply. The display outputs are also standard, with a HDMI 2.0 port, three DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces, and a DVI-D port.

The new Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8G graphics card should be arriving soon, but exact pricing and availability are currently unknown.